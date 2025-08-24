US Open 2025: Iga Swiatek vs Emiliana Arango preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (2) Iga Swiatek vs Emiliana Arango

Date: August 26, 2025

Tournament: 2025 US Open

Round: First Round (Round of 128)

Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, New York, USA

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $90,000,000

Live Telecast: USA - ESPN, ESPN+ | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN, RDS

Iga Swiatek vs Emiliana Arango preview

Iga Swiatek will take on Emiliana Arango in the first round of the US Open.

Swiatek is among the top three players on tour. After semifinal runs in Melbourne and Paris, she captured her maiden title at the Wimbledon Championships this year. The Pole defeated Amanda Anisimova in straight sets in the final, 6-0, 6-0.

Swiatek will enter New York after a remarkable run in Cincinnati. She cruised past Anna Kalinskaya and Elena Rybakina in the quarters and semis, respectively, and then outlasted Jasmine Paolini in the final. The 23-year-old eliminated Paolini in straight sets, 7-5, 6-4.

Arango at the Cincinnati Open 2025 - Day 2 - Source: Getty

Meanwhile, Emiliana Arango has had a positive season so far. After a title-winning run in Cancun, she secured a runner-up finish in Merida and reached the second round in Rome. She also participated in the Wimbledon Championships, but lost to Daria Kasatkina in the first round.

Arango will enter New York after early exits in Montreal and Cincinnati. She was eliminated by Eugenie Bouchard in Montreal and Wang Xin Yu in Cincinnati. The Chinese pro outsmarted her in straight sets, 7-6(1), 6-3.

Iga Swiatek vs Emiliana Arango head-to-head

The head-to-head between the duo is locked at 0-0.

Iga Swiatek vs Emiliana Arango odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Iga Swiatek -10000 -1.5(-1200) Over 16.5(+125) Emiliana Arango +2200 +1.5(+500) Under 16.5(-175)

All odds are sourced from BetMGM.

Iga Swiatek vs Emiliana Arango prediction

Swiatek interacts with the media at the 2025 US Open - Previews - Source: Getty

Swiatek is one of the most in-form players on tour. After a splendid run in London, she kept her calm to win in Cincinnati. The Pole hardly gives an inch to her opponents on the hard courts and will be tough to beat in New York.

Arango, meanwhile, reached her first final on the main tour this year. The youngster still has a lot to learn, but is moving in the right direction on tour. She will know what to expect from her opponent and needs to prepare accordingly for the first round.

No points for guessing that Swiatek will be a heavy favorite to win. Many have backed her to go the distance in New York, but for the moment, she is likely to solve this riddle in the first round.

Pick: Swiatek to win in straight sets.

