US Open 2025: Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Bublik preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction and pick

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: (1) Jannik Sinner vs (23) Alexander Bublik

Date: September 1, 2025

Tournament: 2025 US Open

Round: Fourth Round

Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, New York, USA

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $90,000,000

Live Telecast: USA - ESPN, ESPN+ | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN, RDS

Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Bublik preview

Jannik Sinner will take on Alexander Bublik in the fourth round of the US Open.

Ad

Trending

Sinner has been the best player in the world for the past two years. After successfully defending his crown in Melbourne, he captured his maiden title at the Wimbledon Championships this year. The Italian defeated Carlos Alcaraz in the finals, 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4.

Sinner entered New York after a disappointing runner-up finish in Cincinnati. He started his campaign by cruising past Vit Kopriva and Alexei Popyrin in the initial few rounds and then brushed aside Denis Shapovalov in the third. The top seed eliminated Shapovalov in four sets, 5-7, 6-4, 6-3, 6-3.

Ad

Bublik at the 2025 US Open - Day 7 - Source: Getty

Meanwhile, Alexander Bublik has had an excellent season so far. Apart from title-winning runs in Turin (Challenger), Halle, Gstaad and Kitzbuhel, he also reached the quarterfinals in Paris and Montpellier. The Kazakh defeated Alexander Shevchenko to win the Kitzbuhel Generali Open, 6-4, 6-2.

Ad

Bublik has been resilient at the US Open so far. After formidable wins over Marin Cilic and Tristan Schoolkate in the first two rounds, he outlasted Tommy Paul in an epic five-set bout, 7-6(5), 6-7(4), 6-3, 6-7(5), 6-1. The 23rd seed is making his seventh appearance in New York.

Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Bublik head-to-head

Sinner leads the head-to-head against Bublik 4-2. The Kazakh won the most recent encounter in the 2025 Halle Open.

Ad

Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Bublik odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Jannik Sinner -1400 -1.5(-550) Over 32.5(-140) Alexnader Bublik +700 +.1.5(+310) Under 32.5(+100)

Ad

All odds are sourced by BetMGM.

Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Bublik prediction

Sinner at the 2025 US Open - Day 7 - Source: Getty

Sinner survived a tough battle against Shapovalov in the last round. Despite being second best for the opening hour and a half, he showed his champion's mentality by turning things around. The Italian has shown signs of fatigue and will be desperate to recover well before the fourth round.

Ad

Bublik, on the contrary, also navigated rough waters against Paul. The Kazakh held his serve throughout the match and rocketed 22 aces in the fourth round. He also committed 12 double faults, which could prove costly in the fourth round.

Bublik has won 16 out of his last 17 matches on tour, including a commanding victory over Sinner in Halle. Beating the World No. 1 at a Major will be a tough ask, but if Bublik can convert his half-chances and use his counter-punching skills, he could topple the defending champion in the fourth round.

Pick: Bublik to win in four sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aman Mohamed Aman is a journalist at Sportskeeda whose write-ups range from news to listicles. While tennis is his forte, he is passionate about cricket and football as well. Aman's articles recently crossed 1 million views on Sportskeeda. He has strong sports writing and journalism skills and is adept at writing, researching, and communicating with the editorial team. Alongside, he's an entrepreneur. Know More