US Open 2025: Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Bublik preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (1) Jannik Sinner vs (23) Alexander Bublik
Date: September 1, 2025
Tournament: 2025 US Open
Round: Fourth Round
Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, New York, USA
Category: Grand Slam
Surface: Hard
Prize Money: $90,000,000
Live Telecast: USA - ESPN, ESPN+ | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN, RDS
Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Bublik preview
Jannik Sinner will take on Alexander Bublik in the fourth round of the US Open.
Sinner has been the best player in the world for the past two years. After successfully defending his crown in Melbourne, he captured his maiden title at the Wimbledon Championships this year. The Italian defeated Carlos Alcaraz in the finals, 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4.
Sinner entered New York after a disappointing runner-up finish in Cincinnati. He started his campaign by cruising past Vit Kopriva and Alexei Popyrin in the initial few rounds and then brushed aside Denis Shapovalov in the third. The top seed eliminated Shapovalov in four sets, 5-7, 6-4, 6-3, 6-3.
Meanwhile, Alexander Bublik has had an excellent season so far. Apart from title-winning runs in Turin (Challenger), Halle, Gstaad and Kitzbuhel, he also reached the quarterfinals in Paris and Montpellier. The Kazakh defeated Alexander Shevchenko to win the Kitzbuhel Generali Open, 6-4, 6-2.
Bublik has been resilient at the US Open so far. After formidable wins over Marin Cilic and Tristan Schoolkate in the first two rounds, he outlasted Tommy Paul in an epic five-set bout, 7-6(5), 6-7(4), 6-3, 6-7(5), 6-1. The 23rd seed is making his seventh appearance in New York.
Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Bublik head-to-head
Sinner leads the head-to-head against Bublik 4-2. The Kazakh won the most recent encounter in the 2025 Halle Open.
Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Bublik odds
All odds are sourced by BetMGM.
Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Bublik prediction
Sinner survived a tough battle against Shapovalov in the last round. Despite being second best for the opening hour and a half, he showed his champion's mentality by turning things around. The Italian has shown signs of fatigue and will be desperate to recover well before the fourth round.
Bublik, on the contrary, also navigated rough waters against Paul. The Kazakh held his serve throughout the match and rocketed 22 aces in the fourth round. He also committed 12 double faults, which could prove costly in the fourth round.
Bublik has won 16 out of his last 17 matches on tour, including a commanding victory over Sinner in Halle. Beating the World No. 1 at a Major will be a tough ask, but if Bublik can convert his half-chances and use his counter-punching skills, he could topple the defending champion in the fourth round.
Pick: Bublik to win in four sets.