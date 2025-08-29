US Open 2025: Jannik Sinner vs Denis Shapovalov preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (1)Jannik Sinner vs Denis Shapovalov

Date: August 30, 2025

Tournament: 2025 US Open

Round: Third Round (Round of 32)

Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, New York, USA

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $90,000,000

Live Telecast: USA - ESPN, ESPN+ | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN, RDS

Jannik Sinner vs Denis Shapovalov preview

Sinner at the 2025 US Open - Day 5 - Source: Getty

Jannik Sinner will take on Denis Shapovalov in the third round of the US Open.

Sinner has had a splendid season so far. Apart from title-winning runs in Melbourne and Wimbledon, he also secured runner-up finishes in Paris and Rome. The Italian defeated Carlos Alcaraz to capture his first Major on grass, 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4.

Sinner entered New York after a hectic runner-up finish in Cincinnati. He started his campaign with a hard-fought win over Vit Kopriva and then brushed aside Alexei Popyrin in the second round. The top seed defeated Popyrin in straight sets, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2.

Shapovalov and Fucsovics at the 2025 US Open - Day 3 - Source: Getty

Meanwhile, Denis Shapovalov has had a promising season so far. Apart from title-winning runs in Dallas and Los Cabos, he reached the third round in Indian Wells, Miami and Madrid. Despite a valiant effort against Alex De Minaur, the Australian defeated him at the Madrid Open, 6-3, 7-6(3).

Shapovalov entered New York after a second-round exit in Cincinnati. He started his campaign with a confident win over Marton Fucsovics and then eliminated Valentin Royer. The Canadian defeated Royer in a gripping four-set encounter, 7-6(6), 3-6, 7-6(4), 6-3.

Jannik Sinner vs Denis Shapovalov head-to-head

Shapovalov leads the head-to-head against Sinner 1-0. He defeated the Italian most recently at the 2021 Australian Open in four sets.

Jannik Sinner vs Denis Shapovalov odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Jannik Sinner Denis Shapovalov

All odds are sourced by BetMGM.

Jannik Sinner vs Denis Shapovalov prediction

Shapovalov at the 2025 US Open - Day 5 - Source: Getty

Sinner missed out in the Cincinnati final due to illness but looks in excellent form again in New York. The Italian has dominated his opponents in the initial two rounds and looks poised to enter the last 16 on Friday (August 29). He hardly gives an inch to his opponents on the court and is known for his relentless all-round game.

Shapovalov, meanwhile, was a bit lost in the last few years but has bounced back with two important titles on tour. He's served well in the first two rounds and will need to get the basics right against Sinner. The Canadian has a solid all-around game and can give any opponent a tough time on the court.

No points for guessing that Sinner will be a clear favorite to win. The Italian is the top draw in men's tennis and tough to stop at the moment. He will be up against a talented player, but is most likely to pass this test and continue his title defence in New York.

Pick: Sinner to win in four sets.

