US Open 2025: Jannik Sinner vs Felix Auger-Aliassime preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: (1) Jannik Sinner vs (25) Felix Auger-Aliassime

Date: September 5, 2025

Tournament: US Open 2025

Round: Semifinal

Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, New York, USA

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $90,000,000

Live Telecast: USA - ESPN | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN, RDS

Jannik Sinner vs Felix Auger-Aliassime preview

Jannik Sinner at the US Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Top seed and defending champion Jannik Sinner will face Felix Auger-Aliassime in the semifinals of the US Open 2025.

Ad

Trending

Sinner got his title defense underway with an easy win over Vit Kopriva, dropping only four games. He didn't drop a set against Alexei Popyrin either, though he needed four sets to deal with 27th seed Denis Shapovalov in the third round. He was at his dominant best in the fourth round against 23rd seed Alexander Bublik, conceding only three games en route to victory.

Sinner was up against 10th seed Lorenzo Musetti in the quarterfinals. The top seed dished out a breadstick to claim the opening set. While the second set was more competitive, Sinner went on a three-game run towards the end to clinch the set. Musetti was no match for him in the third set as well, breaking his serve twice to score a 6-1, 6-4, 6-2 win.

Ad

Auger-Aliassime beat Billy Harris and Roman Safiullin in straight sets in the first two rounds. He upset third seed Alexander Zverev in the third round, scoring a four-set win over him. He then ousted 15th seed Andrey Rublev to set up a quarterfinal contest against eighth seed Alex de Minaur.

De Minaur captured the first set and even led by a break in the second set. However, Auger-Aliassime clawed his way back into the set, and then saved a set point in the tie-break before securing the set to level the proceedings.

Ad

The Canadian squandered his break advantage at the start of the third set but snagged another break towards the end to capture the set. It looked like the match would go the distance after de Minaur went 4-1 up in the fourth set. Auger-Aliassime had other plans, storming back to force a tie-break, in which he came out on top for a 4-6, 7-6 (7), 7-5, 7-6 (4) win.

Jannik Sinner vs Felix Auger-Aliassime head-to-head

Auger-Aliassime leads their rivalry 2-1. Sinner won their previous meeting at the Cincinnati Open 2025 in straight sets.

Ad

Jannik Sinner vs Felix Auger-Aliassime odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Jannik Sinner

-2500 +1.5 (-900) Over 30.5 (-130) Felix Auger-Aliassime +1000 -1.5 (+425) Under 30.5 (-110)

Ad

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Jannik Sinner vs Felix Auger-Aliassime prediction

Felix Auger-Aliassime at the US Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Auger-Aliassime continued his streak of upset wins at the US Open by ousting de Minaur, his second top 10 win of the fortnight. He looked dead in the water quite a few times but his tenacity helped him get over the finish line. He won 82 percent of first serve points in the previous round, and struck 51 winners against 50 unforced errors en route to his second Major semifinal.

Ad

While Auger-Aliassime has a couple of wins over Sinner, both of his wins came when he was on a hot streak in 2022. The latter handed him a 6-0, 6-2 beatdown when they crossed paths in Cincinnati a few weeks ago.

Sinner has lost his serve thrice during the tournament, that too only against Shapovalov. The Italian is bidding to reach his fifth consecutive Major final, aiming to join the likes of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic, among others.

Ad

Sinner is also on a 26-match winning streak at the hardcourt Majors, starting with his triumph at the Australian Open 2024. He has a 36-4 record this year, with three of those losses coming against Carlos Alcaraz. He also has a 70-4 record on hardcourts since the start of the 2024 season, while Auger-Aliassime has posted a 40-24 record during the same period. The Italian's incredible form makes him the overwhelming favorite to win this match.

Pick: Jannik Sinner to win in straight sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rohit Rohit is a journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in covering tennis. Having been with the company for four years, he has proven himself as a formidable force in the field. With a Master's degree in law, Rohit brings his analytical and research skills to the forefront as a journalist. He stays on top of the game by using social media platforms and never misses a match for on-court insights. He values giving credit where it's due, keeping his reporting fair and accurate.



At the outset of his career, Rohit found his niche in writing previews and SEO pieces and it's this expertise that continues to define his role at Sportskeeda. He is particularly proud of one article that garnered an impressive 750k views and surpassed his "wildest dreams." Rohit is not particularly fond of (GOAT) debates and it is one of the reasons why he left the legal world behind. He prefers to view players in "tiers," where they're all esteemed to an extent. However, if pressed to name favorites, he would choose Serena and Venus Williams. The Williams sisters' journey from humble beginnings to the pinnacle of tennis has been his greatest source of inspiration.



When he isn't busy making spot-on predictions about match outcomes, Rohit likes reading, particularly fantasy, sci-fi, and comics. As an X-Men fanatic, he's also passionate about board games and enjoys watching movies in his spare time. And don't be surprised if you catch him silently wishing to the tennis gods for the removal of ad scoring from doubles. Know More