US Open 2025: Jannik Sinner vs Felix Auger-Aliassime preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (1) Jannik Sinner vs (25) Felix Auger-Aliassime
Date: September 5, 2025
Tournament: US Open 2025
Round: Semifinal
Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, New York, USA
Category: Grand Slam
Surface: Hard
Prize Money: $90,000,000
Live Telecast: USA - ESPN | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN, RDS
Jannik Sinner vs Felix Auger-Aliassime preview
Top seed and defending champion Jannik Sinner will face Felix Auger-Aliassime in the semifinals of the US Open 2025.
Sinner got his title defense underway with an easy win over Vit Kopriva, dropping only four games. He didn't drop a set against Alexei Popyrin either, though he needed four sets to deal with 27th seed Denis Shapovalov in the third round. He was at his dominant best in the fourth round against 23rd seed Alexander Bublik, conceding only three games en route to victory.
Sinner was up against 10th seed Lorenzo Musetti in the quarterfinals. The top seed dished out a breadstick to claim the opening set. While the second set was more competitive, Sinner went on a three-game run towards the end to clinch the set. Musetti was no match for him in the third set as well, breaking his serve twice to score a 6-1, 6-4, 6-2 win.
Auger-Aliassime beat Billy Harris and Roman Safiullin in straight sets in the first two rounds. He upset third seed Alexander Zverev in the third round, scoring a four-set win over him. He then ousted 15th seed Andrey Rublev to set up a quarterfinal contest against eighth seed Alex de Minaur.
De Minaur captured the first set and even led by a break in the second set. However, Auger-Aliassime clawed his way back into the set, and then saved a set point in the tie-break before securing the set to level the proceedings.
The Canadian squandered his break advantage at the start of the third set but snagged another break towards the end to capture the set. It looked like the match would go the distance after de Minaur went 4-1 up in the fourth set. Auger-Aliassime had other plans, storming back to force a tie-break, in which he came out on top for a 4-6, 7-6 (7), 7-5, 7-6 (4) win.
Jannik Sinner vs Felix Auger-Aliassime head-to-head
Auger-Aliassime leads their rivalry 2-1. Sinner won their previous meeting at the Cincinnati Open 2025 in straight sets.
Jannik Sinner vs Felix Auger-Aliassime odds
(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)
Jannik Sinner vs Felix Auger-Aliassime prediction
Auger-Aliassime continued his streak of upset wins at the US Open by ousting de Minaur, his second top 10 win of the fortnight. He looked dead in the water quite a few times but his tenacity helped him get over the finish line. He won 82 percent of first serve points in the previous round, and struck 51 winners against 50 unforced errors en route to his second Major semifinal.
While Auger-Aliassime has a couple of wins over Sinner, both of his wins came when he was on a hot streak in 2022. The latter handed him a 6-0, 6-2 beatdown when they crossed paths in Cincinnati a few weeks ago.
Sinner has lost his serve thrice during the tournament, that too only against Shapovalov. The Italian is bidding to reach his fifth consecutive Major final, aiming to join the likes of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic, among others.
Sinner is also on a 26-match winning streak at the hardcourt Majors, starting with his triumph at the Australian Open 2024. He has a 36-4 record this year, with three of those losses coming against Carlos Alcaraz. He also has a 70-4 record on hardcourts since the start of the 2024 season, while Auger-Aliassime has posted a 40-24 record during the same period. The Italian's incredible form makes him the overwhelming favorite to win this match.
Pick: Jannik Sinner to win in straight sets.