US Open 2025: Jelena Ostapenko vs Taylor Townsend preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: (25) Jelena Ostapenko vs Taylor Townsend

Date: August 27, 2025

Tournament: US Open 2025

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, New York, USA

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $90,000,000

Live Telecast: USA - ESPN | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN, RDS

Jelena Ostapenko vs Taylor Townsend preview

Jelena Ostapenko at the US Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

25th seed Jelena Ostapenko will face home favorite Taylor Townsend in the second round of the US Open 2025.

Ad

Trending

Ostapenko took on qualifier Wang Xiyu in the first round. Neither player got close to a break point for most of the opening set, though that changed in the blink of an eye. With Wang serving to stay in the set at 5-4, the pressure proved to be too much for her.

Ostapenko managed to break her serve, capturing the set on her first set point. Wang snagged a break of serve at the onset of the second set, only for the Latvian to bag five games on the trot to go 5-1 up. She failed to serve out the match on the first attempt but didn't falter on her second try, scoring a 6-4, 6-3 win.

Ad

Townsend kicked off her campaign at the US Open against Antonia Ruzic. Despite some stiff resistance from her opponent, the American managed to take charge of the proceedings. She needed only one break of serve in each set to register a 6-4, 6-4 win.

Jelena Ostapenko vs Taylor Townsend head-to-head

Their rivalry is currently tied at 1-1. Townsend won their previous meeting at the Canadian Open 2024 in straight sets.

Ad

Jelena Ostapenko vs Taylor Townsend odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Jelena Ostapenko

-140 +1.5 (-350)

Over 22.5 (-115)

Taylor Townsend +110 -1.5 (+220)

Under 22.5 (-125)

Ad

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Jelena Ostapenko vs Taylor Townsend prediction

Taylor Townsend at the US Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Ostapenko was cruising along nicely in the previous round when she encountered a bump towards the end. However, she overcame Wang's final stand to reach the second round. She hit 27 winners as well as the same amount of unforced errors, while winning 64 percent of her first serve points.

Ad

Townsend didn't drop her serve even once in the previous round against Ruzic. She snapped her losing skid at the Majors with the win, reaching the second round of a Major for the first time since reaching the same stage at last year's US Open. She did so by hitting 31 winners in comparison to 26 unforced errors.

Townsend didn't break a sweat when she last crossed paths with Ostapenko, winning their Canadian Open encounter last year for the loss of only three games. The Latvian, on the other hand, needed three sets to win when they met at the US Open 2018.

Ad

The two are quite familiar with each other's games as they've frequently crossed paths in doubles as well. Townsend won their two of their doubles meetings this year, while Ostapenko won their most recent one at Wimbledon.

The two have contrasting styles of play, with Ostapenko's aggressive shotmaking going up against Townsend's crafty brand of tennis. Both played quite well in the previous round, though the American's 7-7 record in singles this season makes her the underdog in this contest.

Pick: Jelena Ostapenko to win in three sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rohit Rohit is a journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in covering tennis. Having been with the company for three years, he has proven himself as a formidable force in the field. With a Master's degree in law, Rohit brings his analytical and research skills to the forefront as a journalist. He stays on top of the game by using social media platforms and never misses a match for on-court insights. He values giving credit where it's due, keeping his reporting fair and accurate.



At the outset of his career, Rohit found his niche in writing previews and SEO pieces and it's this expertise that continues to define his role at Sportskeeda. He is particularly proud of one article that garnered an impressive 750k views and surpassed his "wildest dreams." Rohit is not particularly fond of (GOAT) debates and it is one of the reasons why he left the legal world behind. He prefers to view players in "tiers," where they're all esteemed to an extent. However, if pressed to name favorites, he would choose Serena and Venus Williams. The Williams sisters' journey from humble beginnings to the pinnacle of tennis has been his greatest source of inspiration.



When he isn't busy making spot-on predictions about match outcomes, Rohit likes reading, particularly fantasy, sci-fi, and comics. As an X-Men fanatic, he's also passionate about board games and enjoys watching movies in his spare time. And don't be surprised if you catch him silently wishing to the tennis gods for the removal of ad scoring from doubles. Know More