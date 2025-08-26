US Open 2025: Jelena Ostapenko vs Taylor Townsend preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (25) Jelena Ostapenko vs Taylor Townsend
Date: August 27, 2025
Tournament: US Open 2025
Round: Second Round (Round of 64)
Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, New York, USA
Category: Grand Slam
Surface: Hard
Prize Money: $90,000,000
Live Telecast: USA - ESPN | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN, RDS
Jelena Ostapenko vs Taylor Townsend preview
25th seed Jelena Ostapenko will face home favorite Taylor Townsend in the second round of the US Open 2025.
Ostapenko took on qualifier Wang Xiyu in the first round. Neither player got close to a break point for most of the opening set, though that changed in the blink of an eye. With Wang serving to stay in the set at 5-4, the pressure proved to be too much for her.
Ostapenko managed to break her serve, capturing the set on her first set point. Wang snagged a break of serve at the onset of the second set, only for the Latvian to bag five games on the trot to go 5-1 up. She failed to serve out the match on the first attempt but didn't falter on her second try, scoring a 6-4, 6-3 win.
Townsend kicked off her campaign at the US Open against Antonia Ruzic. Despite some stiff resistance from her opponent, the American managed to take charge of the proceedings. She needed only one break of serve in each set to register a 6-4, 6-4 win.
Jelena Ostapenko vs Taylor Townsend head-to-head
Their rivalry is currently tied at 1-1. Townsend won their previous meeting at the Canadian Open 2024 in straight sets.
Jelena Ostapenko vs Taylor Townsend odds
(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)
Jelena Ostapenko vs Taylor Townsend prediction
Ostapenko was cruising along nicely in the previous round when she encountered a bump towards the end. However, she overcame Wang's final stand to reach the second round. She hit 27 winners as well as the same amount of unforced errors, while winning 64 percent of her first serve points.
Townsend didn't drop her serve even once in the previous round against Ruzic. She snapped her losing skid at the Majors with the win, reaching the second round of a Major for the first time since reaching the same stage at last year's US Open. She did so by hitting 31 winners in comparison to 26 unforced errors.
Townsend didn't break a sweat when she last crossed paths with Ostapenko, winning their Canadian Open encounter last year for the loss of only three games. The Latvian, on the other hand, needed three sets to win when they met at the US Open 2018.
The two are quite familiar with each other's games as they've frequently crossed paths in doubles as well. Townsend won their two of their doubles meetings this year, while Ostapenko won their most recent one at Wimbledon.
The two have contrasting styles of play, with Ostapenko's aggressive shotmaking going up against Townsend's crafty brand of tennis. Both played quite well in the previous round, though the American's 7-7 record in singles this season makes her the underdog in this contest.
Pick: Jelena Ostapenko to win in three sets.