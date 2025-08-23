US Open 2025: Jenson Brooksby vs Aleksandar Vukic preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction, and pick

Match Details
Fixture: Jenson Brooksby vs Aleksandar Vukic
Date: August 25, 2025
Tournament: 2025 US Open
Round: First Round (Round of 128)
Venue: Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, New York, USA
Category: Grand Slam
Surface: Hard
Prize Money: $90,00,000
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN
Jenson Brooksby vs Aleksandar Vukic preview
Home favorite Jenson Brooksby will face Aleksandar Vukic in the first round of the 2025 US Open.
Brooksby has a 21-18 win/loss record for this year, with his maiden ATP title in Houston, where he reached the final as a qualifier and won against Frances Tiafoe. He had another run to the final in Eastbourne as a qualifier, where he lost to Taylor Fritz.
Brooksby began his North American hard-court swing with two first-round losses in Washington (lost 4-6, 7-5, 6-1 against Yoshihito Nishioka), and in Toronto (lost 2-6, 1-6 against Corentin Moutet). He reached the third round of the Cincinnati Open, losing 3-6, 3-6 against Karen Khachanov.
Including Challenger matches, Aleksandar Vukic has a 19-28 win-loss record in 2025, with his best result being a semifinal finish at the Estoril Challenger. On the main Tour, his best results have been third-round appearances at the Australian Open and at the Canadian Open.
Vukic started his North American hard-court swing with a 3-6, 2-6 loss against Taylor Fritz in Washington, followed by a 3-6, 6-4, 3-6 loss against Frances Tiafoe in the third round in Toronto. After that, he had successive first-round losses against Nishesh Basavareddy and Stefan Dostanic in Cincinnati and Winston-Salem, respectively.
Jenson Brooksby vs Aleksandar Vukic head-to-head
This is the first meeting between the two players on the main ATP Tour.
Jenson Brooksby vs Aleksandar Vukic odds
(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)
Jenson Brooksby vs Aleksandar Vukic prediction
Brooksby has reached two career finals on hard courts in Dallas and Atlanta back in 2022, but lost against the likes of Reilly Opelka and Alex de Minaur. At the US Open, he has a 6-4 win/loss record, with a fourth-round appearance in 2021.
Vukic's only career final on the Tour came on a hard court, losing against Taylor Fritz at the Atlanta Open back in 2023. His record at the New York is poor, as he has not won a main-draw match at the US Open.
Being the home favorite, Brooksby is the clear favorite to win the upcoming match and reach the next round.
Pick- Brooksby to win in straight sets