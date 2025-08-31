US Open 2025: Jessica Pegula vs Ann Li preview, head-to-head, prediction and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (4) Jessica Pegula vs Ann Li

Date: August 31, 2025

Tournament: 2025 US Open

Round: Fourth Round (Round of 16)

Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, New York, USA

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $90,000,000

Live Telecast: USA - ESPN, ESPN+ | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN, RDS

Jessica Pegula vs Ann Li preview

Jessica Pegula will take on Ann Li in the fourth round of the US Open on Saturday.

Pegula has had a solid season this year. Apart from title-winning runs in Austin, Bad Homburg, and Charleston, she also secured a runner-up finish in Miami. Despite a spirited performance against Aryna Sabalenka, the Belarusian defeated her in the Miami final.

Pegula entered New York after a disappointing third-round exit in Cincinnati. She started her campaign with hard-fought wins over Mayar Sherif, Anna Blinkova, and Victoria Azarenka in the first three rounds. The American outclassed Azarenka in straight sets, 6-1, 7-5.

Li at the 2025 US Open - Day 4 - Source: Getty

Meanwhile, Ann Li has had an impressive season so far. First she finished as runner-up in Singapore and Cleveland; she also reached the quarterfinals in Rabat and Prague. The Romanian defeated her in the Cleveland final despite a resilient performance against Sorana Cirstea.

Li started her campaign in New York with confident wins over Rebecca Sramkova and Belinda Bencic in the initial few rounds. She then eliminated Priscilla Hon in the third, 7-5, 6-3. Li fired seven aces and won 66% of her first serve points in the last round.

Jessica Pegula vs Ann Li head-to-head

Pegula leads the head-to-head against Li 1-0. She defeated the American most recently in the 2025 French Open.

Jessica Pegula vs Ann Li odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Jessica Pegula Ann Li

All odds will be sourced and updated by BetMGM.

Jessica Pegula vs Ann Li prediction

Jessica Pegula has recovered well after her ordinary runs in Cincinnati and Montreal. She looks in better control of her performances and will be tough in the fourth round. The American likes to play an offensive brand of tennis and has great anticipation skills on the court.

On the contrary, Li registered a significant result as she humbled the 16th seed, Bencic, in the second round and now has a chance to shine against last year's runner-up. The 25-year-old has a dynamic all-round game and can be tough to stop once she gets going.

Pegula will be a favorite to come out on top considering the two players record in New York and results at the highest level. The American will be up against a tricky contender but should be able to exploit her weaknesses and advance to the quarterfinals.

Pick: Pegula to win in straight sets.

