US Open 2025: Jessica Pegula vs Anna Blinkova preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (4) Jessica Pegula vs Anna Blinkova

Date: August 27, 2025

Tournament: 2025 US Open

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, New York, USA

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $90,000,000

Live Telecast: USA - ESPN, ESPN+ | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN, RDS

Jessica Pegula vs Anna Blinkova preview

Jessica Pegula at the 2025 US Open - Source: Getty

Pegula entered her home Grand Slam knowing expectations are high as last year's runner-up. Her 2025 season record stood at 37-16 before she played her first round match at the 2025 US Open. She has already earned three titles this season, in Austin, Charleston, and Bad Homburg.

However, her form has wavered badly this summer. She’s bowed out early at key tune-up events, still she remains one of the title favorites if she can rediscover her earlier-season sharpness.

Anna Blinkova arrived in New York with a balanced 22-22 record this season, showing spark but lacking consistency. The 26-year-old claimed several attention-grabbing wins, like her run at Linz, where she upset Elina Svitolina to reach the quarterfinals.

However, Blinkova’s slide has been steep toward season’s end. She endured a series of early losses before the US Open, with qualifying-level struggles and sparse main-draw success.

Jessica Pegula vs Anna Blinkova head-to-head

Pegula and Blinkova are set to meet for the sixth time on the WTA Tour. Pegula leads their head-to-head 4-1, having dominated most of their encounters. Their first meeting came in Charleston 2023, where Pegula cruised 6-2, 6-0.

The American was pushed to three sets by Blinkova in their next encounters in Beijing and San Diego before finally claiming a victory last year at Indian Wells 2024. Their most recent battle came in Austin, where Pegula won 6-2, 6-2 on her way to the title.

Jessica Pegula vs Anna Blinkova odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Jessica Pegula -650 -5.5 (-125) Over 19.5 (-115) Anna Blinkova +425 +5.5 (-115) Under 19.5 (-125)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Jessica Pegula vs Anna Blinkova prediction

Anna Blinkova at the 2025 US Open - Source: Getty

Since Wimbledon, Pegula has gone 3-3, including a decisive 6-0, 6-4 first-round win at the US Open over Mayar Sherif. Blinkova, meanwhile, has posted a more modest 2-4 record since Wimbledon. She advanced to the second round of the US Open with a 6-3, 6-1 win over Yuliia Starodubtseva.

Both players offer contrasting momentum. Pegula with experience and deeper form, Blinkova with momentum from past upset wins. Still, Pegula’s consistency, power, and history of performing on the big stage give her a clear edge. Expect her to control the match rhythm.

Pick: Pegula to win in three sets

