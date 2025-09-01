US Open 2025: Jessica Pegula vs Barbora Krejcikova preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (4) Jessica Pegula vs Barbora Krejcikova
Date: September 2, 2025
Tournament: 2025 US Open
Round: Quarterfinals
Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, New York, USA
Category: Grand Slam
Surface: Hard
Prize Money: $90,000,000
Live Telecast: USA - ESPN, ESPN+ | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN, RDS
Jessica Pegula vs Barbora Krejcikova preview
Jessica Pegula will take on Barbora Krejcikova in the quarterfinals of the US Open.
Pegula came close to opening her account at the Majors last year. She's had a solid season so far, amassing 41 wins from 57 matches, including title-winning runs in Austin, Charleston and Bad Homburg. She also reached the final in Miami, but lost to Aryna Sabalenka in a gripping bout.
The American entered New York after a disappointing third-round exit in Cincinnati. She steadied the ship by cruising past Anna Blinkova and Victoria Azarenka in the initial few rounds and then outsmarted Ann Li in the fourth. Pegula defeated Li in straight sets, 6-1, 6-2.
Meanwhile, Barbora Krejcikova has had a quiet season so far. After a second-round exit in Paris, she reached the quarterfinals in Eastbourne and the fourth round in Cincinnati. Despite a valiant effort against Jasmine Paolini, the Italian defeated her at the Cincinnati Open, 6-1, 6-2.
Krejcikova has been clinical in New York so far. After cruising past Moyuka Uchijima and Emma Navarro in the initial few rounds, she defeated Taylor Townsend in the fourth round. The Czech eliminated Townsend in an engrossing three-set bout, 1-6, 7-6(13), 6-3.
Jessica Pegula vs Barbora Krejcikova head-to-head
Krejcikova leads the head-to-head against Pegula 2-1. She defeated the American most recently in the 2024 WTA Finals.
Jessica Pegula vs Barbora Krejcikova odds
All odds are sourced by BetMGM.
Jessica Pegula vs Barbora Krejcikova prediction
Pegula is back in the quartefinals of the US Open for the third time in her career. Despite her shaky form in the last few weeks, she's managed to turn things around. With the home crowd firmly behind her, it'll be a daunting task to beat her in the quartefinals.
Meanwhile, Krejcikova showed her champion mentality against Townsend in the last round. The victory showcased her match fitness on tour, but time will tell if she can survive another tough battle in New York. The Czech relies on her efficient groundstrokes and forces her opponents to think out of the box.
Considering their results this year, record in New York and freshness this week, Pegula will be a slight favorite to win. The American has lost her previous two matches against Krejcikova, but won't be messing with her business this time around.
Pick: Pegula to win in three sets.