US Open 2025: Jessica Pegula vs Victoria Azarenka preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction, and pick 

Match Details

Fixture: (4) Jessica Pegula vs Victoria Azarenka

Date: August 29, 2025

Tournament: US Open

Round: Third Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, New York, US

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $90,000,000

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Jessica Pegula vs Victoria Azarenka preview

Pegula in action at the 2025 US Open (Image Source: Getty)

Fourth-seed Jessica Pegula will take on Victoria Azarenka in the third round of the 2025 US Open on Friday, August 29. The winner will meet Priscilla Hon or Ann Li in the fourth round.

Pegula's North American hard-court swing commenced at the Citi DC Open, where she lost to eventual champion Leylah Fernandez in the second round. She then suffered consecutive third-round exits in Montreal and Cincinnati.

At the New York Major, Pegula faced Mayar Sherif in the first round. After earning a bagel in just 23 minutes in the first set, the American fell behind 1-4 in the second set. However, she fought back, breaking twice, to wrap up the match 6-0, 6-4. She then cruised past Anna Blinkova, 6-1, 6-3, in the second round.

Meanwhile, Azarenka had not played any North American hard-court event until the US Open. Her hard-court outings have not been the most impressive, as her best finish on the surface remains reaching the third round at the Brisbane International.

Azarenka faced Hina Inoue in the first round at Flushing Meadows. After securing the first set on a tiebreak, the Belarusian earned a crucial break at 5-4 in the second set to win the match 7-6(0), 6-4. She then registered another straight-sets victory against Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, 6-3, 6-3, to advance to the third round.

Jessica Pegula vs Victoria Azarenka head-to-head

The head-to-head is level at 3-3. In their most recent meeting at the 2024 Charleston Open, Pegula beat Azarenka, 6-4, 3-6, 7-6(7), in the quarterfinals.

Jessica Pegula vs Victoria Azarenka odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Jessica Pegula -400 +1.5 (-1200) Over 20.5 (-110) Victoria Azarenka +290 -1.5 (+500) Under 20.5 (-130)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM.)

Jessica Pegula vs Victoria Azarenka prediction

Azarenka at the 2025 US Open (Image Source: Getty)

Pegula has yet to get past the third round of a tournament during the North American hard-court swing. However, she has a decent overall record on the surface, reaching three finals, including a title win at the ATX Open.

Azarenka has a 6-6 win-loss record on hard courts this year. The US Open is the first event in 2025 where the Belarusian has registered consecutive wins on the surface. Her last win over Pegula came at the 2023 Australian Open.

Under current circumstances, Pegula is expected to get through to the next round. Although she has exhibited some inconsistency this year, the American should not have much trouble against Azarenka, who has had limited game time, especially in the season's second half.

Pick: Pegula to win in three sets.

