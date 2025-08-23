US Open 2025: Karen Khachanov vs Nishesh Basavareddy preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: (9) Karen Khachanov vs (WC) Nishesh Basavareddy

Date: August 25, 2025

Tournament: US Open 2025

Round: First Round (Round of 128)

Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, New York, USA

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $90,000,000

Live Telecast: USA - ESPN | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN, RDS

Karen Khachanov vs Nishesh Basavareddy preview

Karen Khachanov at the Canadian Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Ninth seed Karen Khachanov will face Nishesh Basavareddy in the first round of the US Open 2025.

Ad

Trending

Khachanov had a forgettable start to the season, with a third-round finish at the Australian Open being his only decent result during the initial hardcourt swing. A semifinal showing in Barcelona, along with a fourth-round appearance in Rome, were his best results on clay. He capped off his time on the red dirt with a third-round exit from the French Open.

Khachanov had a successful grass swing, ultimately concluding it with a quarterfinal exit from Wimbledon. He continued his good run of form at the Canadian Open, advancing to his first Masters 1000 final since winning the Paris Masters 2018.

Ad

The Russian gave Ben Shelton a tough fight but eventually lost in three sets. He then advanced to the fourth round of the Cincinnati Open. However, an injury forced him to retire halfway through the second set during his match against Alexander Zverev.

Basavareddy reached his maiden semifinal on the ATP Tour in Auckland at the start of the season. He didn't win another match at the ATP level until July. He snapped his eight-match losing skid by reaching the second round of the Los Cabos Open.

Ad

The American tallied his first Masters 1000 win at the Cincinnati Open before losing to Zverev in the second round. He then qualified for the Winston-Salem Open but withdrew from the tournament prior to his second-round match against Gabriel Diallo.

Karen Khachanov vs Nishesh Basavareddy head-to-head

This will be the first career meeting between them, so the head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.

Karen Khachanov vs Nishesh Basavareddy odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Karen Khachanov

-375 +1.5 (-800) Over 35.5 (-120) Nishesh Basavareddy +275 -1.5 (+400) Under 35.5 (-115)

Ad

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Karen Khachanov vs Nishesh Basavareddy prediction

Nishesh Basavareddy at the Winston-Salem Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Khachanov has a 12-9 record on hardcourts this year. Seven of those wins have come in the past month, with his runner-up finish at the Canadian Open helping him overturn his poor numbers on hardcourts this season. He's a former semifinalist at the US Open, reaching the last four in 2022.

Ad

However, Khachanov hasn't won a match at the season's last Major since then. This stat will offer Basavareddy a glimmer of hope. He has a 6-7 record on hardcourts this season. This will be his debut at the US Open. He's still gunning for his maiden win at a Major, previously faltering in the first rounds of the Australian Open and Wimbledon.

Despite Khachanov's poor results at the US Open for the past two years, his current form still makes him the favorite to win this showdown. Additionally, Basavareddy has lost his last five matches against top 50 players, further tilting this contest in the Russian's favor.

Pick: Karen Khachanov to win in straight sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rohit Rohit is a journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in covering tennis. Having been with the company for three years, he has proven himself as a formidable force in the field. With a Master's degree in law, Rohit brings his analytical and research skills to the forefront as a journalist. He stays on top of the game by using social media platforms and never misses a match for on-court insights. He values giving credit where it's due, keeping his reporting fair and accurate.



At the outset of his career, Rohit found his niche in writing previews and SEO pieces and it's this expertise that continues to define his role at Sportskeeda. He is particularly proud of one article that garnered an impressive 750k views and surpassed his "wildest dreams." Rohit is not particularly fond of (GOAT) debates and it is one of the reasons why he left the legal world behind. He prefers to view players in "tiers," where they're all esteemed to an extent. However, if pressed to name favorites, he would choose Serena and Venus Williams. The Williams sisters' journey from humble beginnings to the pinnacle of tennis has been his greatest source of inspiration.



When he isn't busy making spot-on predictions about match outcomes, Rohit likes reading, particularly fantasy, sci-fi, and comics. As an X-Men fanatic, he's also passionate about board games and enjoys watching movies in his spare time. And don't be surprised if you catch him silently wishing to the tennis gods for the removal of ad scoring from doubles. Know More