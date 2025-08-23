US Open 2025: Karen Khachanov vs Nishesh Basavareddy preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (9) Karen Khachanov vs (WC) Nishesh Basavareddy
Date: August 25, 2025
Tournament: US Open 2025
Round: First Round (Round of 128)
Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, New York, USA
Category: Grand Slam
Surface: Hard
Prize Money: $90,000,000
Live Telecast: USA - ESPN | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN, RDS
Karen Khachanov vs Nishesh Basavareddy preview
Ninth seed Karen Khachanov will face Nishesh Basavareddy in the first round of the US Open 2025.
Khachanov had a forgettable start to the season, with a third-round finish at the Australian Open being his only decent result during the initial hardcourt swing. A semifinal showing in Barcelona, along with a fourth-round appearance in Rome, were his best results on clay. He capped off his time on the red dirt with a third-round exit from the French Open.
Khachanov had a successful grass swing, ultimately concluding it with a quarterfinal exit from Wimbledon. He continued his good run of form at the Canadian Open, advancing to his first Masters 1000 final since winning the Paris Masters 2018.
The Russian gave Ben Shelton a tough fight but eventually lost in three sets. He then advanced to the fourth round of the Cincinnati Open. However, an injury forced him to retire halfway through the second set during his match against Alexander Zverev.
Basavareddy reached his maiden semifinal on the ATP Tour in Auckland at the start of the season. He didn't win another match at the ATP level until July. He snapped his eight-match losing skid by reaching the second round of the Los Cabos Open.
The American tallied his first Masters 1000 win at the Cincinnati Open before losing to Zverev in the second round. He then qualified for the Winston-Salem Open but withdrew from the tournament prior to his second-round match against Gabriel Diallo.
Karen Khachanov vs Nishesh Basavareddy head-to-head
This will be the first career meeting between them, so the head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.
Karen Khachanov vs Nishesh Basavareddy odds
(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)
Karen Khachanov vs Nishesh Basavareddy prediction
Khachanov has a 12-9 record on hardcourts this year. Seven of those wins have come in the past month, with his runner-up finish at the Canadian Open helping him overturn his poor numbers on hardcourts this season. He's a former semifinalist at the US Open, reaching the last four in 2022.
However, Khachanov hasn't won a match at the season's last Major since then. This stat will offer Basavareddy a glimmer of hope. He has a 6-7 record on hardcourts this season. This will be his debut at the US Open. He's still gunning for his maiden win at a Major, previously faltering in the first rounds of the Australian Open and Wimbledon.
Despite Khachanov's poor results at the US Open for the past two years, his current form still makes him the favorite to win this showdown. Additionally, Basavareddy has lost his last five matches against top 50 players, further tilting this contest in the Russian's favor.
Pick: Karen Khachanov to win in straight sets.