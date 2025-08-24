US Open 2025: Katie Volynets vs Zeynep Sonmez preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Katie Volynets vs Zeynep Sonmez

Date: August 26, 2025

Tournament: 2025 US Open

Round: First Round (Round of 128)

Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, New York, USA

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $90,000,000

Live Telecast: USA - ESPN, ESPN+ | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN, RDS

Katie Volynets vs Zeynep Sonmez preview

Katie Volynets will take on Zeynep Sonmez in the first round of the US Open.

Volynets has had a tough season so far. After a quarterfinal run in Auckland, she reached the second round in Charleston and secured a runner-up finish in Oeiras (ITF 125). The American also reached the last 16 in Rabat, but lost to Maya Joint in straight sets.

Volynets entered New York after early exits in Cincinnati and Montreal. She instantly made amends by cruising past Sofia Costoulas and Amelia Honer in the initial qualifiers and then edged past Jana Fett in the final. The 23-year-old defeated Fett in a close three-set bout, 5-7, 6-2, 6-3.

Sonmez at the 2025 French Open - Day One - Source: Getty

Meanwhile, Zeynep Sonmez has had an ordinary season so far. After early exits in Melbourne, Linz, and Abu Dhabi, she reached the quarterfinals of the Merida Open this year. Despite a valiant effort against Emma Navarro, the top seed defeated her in straight sets, 6-4, 6-2.

Sonmez will enter New York after a first-round exit in Monterrey. She took on Marie Bouzkova of the Czech Republic and lost in a tight three-set bout, 3-6, 2-6, 4-6. The Turkish international is making her first main draw appearance at the US Open this year.

Katie Volynets vs Zeynep Sonmez head-to-head

The head-to-head between the duo is locked at 0-0.

Katie Volynets vs Zeynep Sonmez odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Katie Volynets -200 -1.5(+115) Over 21.5(-115) Zeynep Sonmez +154 +1.5(-165) Under 21.5(-125)

All odds are sourced from BetMGM.

Katie Volynets vs Zeynep Sonmez prediction

Volynets at the WTA 1000 National Bank Open presented by Rogers - Day 1 - Source: Getty

Volynets made a good start to the season but couldn't keep up with the level on the main tour. She will be desperate to make a deep run and prove her doubters wrong in New York. The American has a steady, all-around game and decent court awareness.

Sonmez, meanwhile, has shown glimpses of her top potential this year. She raised a few eyebrows by reaching the third round at Wimbledon and will be hoping to surprise her opponents again in New York. The 23-year-old likes to rely on her serve and uses her flat groundstrokes to good effect.

Considering their record at the highest level and results this year, Volynets is most likely to come out on top. Sonmez has a few tricks up her sleeve, but the American should have her number in the first round.

Pick: Volynets to win in straight sets.

