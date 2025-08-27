US Open 2025: Leylah Fernandez vs Elsa Jacquemot preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction, and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (31) Leylah Fernandez vs Elsa Jacquemot
Date: August 27, 2025
Tournament: 2025 US Open
Round: Second Round (Round of 64)
Venue: Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, New York, USA
Category: Grand Slam
Surface: Hard
Prize Money: $90,000,000
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN
Leylah Fernandez vs Elsa Jacquemot preview
31st-seeded Leylah Fernandez will face Elsa Jacquemot of France in the second round of the 2025 US Open.
Fernandez has a 23-20 win-loss record in 2023, with her best result coming at the Citi DC Open in Washington, where she won the title with a 6-1, 6-2 win over Anna Kalinskaya in the final.
Barring the result in Washington, Fernandez's other notable hard-court results include a quarterfinal finish at the Abu Dhabi Open, where she lost against Ashlyn Krueger. Her form after the Washington title has not been great, as she has had successive opening round losses after that, losing 4-6, 1-6 against Maya Joint in Canada, and then losing 3-6, 3-6 against Jessica Bouzas Maneiro in Cincinnati.
Fernandez played at the Monterrey Open before New York, losing 6-2, 3-6, 2-6 against Rebecaa Sramkova in the second round. At the US Open, she began with a 6-2, 6-1 win over compatriot Rebecca Marino in the first round.
Elsa Jacquemot has a 43-26 win-loss record in 2025, which includes mostly ITF matches. Her best result on the main Tour is a quarterfinal finish in Cleveland, where she lost 1-6, 7-5, 1-6 against Ann Li.
Jacquemot has been in good form on the ITF Tour this year, winning the title in Leszno and having runner-up finishes in Boutheon and Contrexville. At the US Open, she began her campaign with a 6-4, 6-3 win over Marie Boukova in the first round.
Leylah Fernandez vs Elsa Jacquemot head-to-head
This is the first meeting between the two players on the WTA Tour.
Leylah Fernandez vs Elsa Jacquemot odds
(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)
Leylah Fernandez vs Elsa Jacquemot prediction
Fernandez has reached six hard-court finals in her career, winning four titles on the surface. She is a former finalist at the New York Major, finishing runner-up to Emma Raducanu in 2021.
Jacquemot has not reached a WTA final in her career so far, with the Frenchwoman having reached one hard-court final on the Challenger Tour at the Open de Limoges in 2023, where she lost against Cristina Bucsa. This is the first time she has won a main-draw match at the US Open.
Fernandez is the clear favorite to win the upcoming match as she is the higher-ranked player and has had previous success in New York.
Pick- Fernandez to win in straight sets