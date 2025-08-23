US Open 2025: Leylah Fernandez vs Rebecca Marino preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (31) Leylah Fernandez vs Rebecca Marino

Date: August 24, 2025

Tournament: 2025 US Open

Round: First Round (Round of 128)

Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, New York, USA

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $90,000,000

Live Telecast: USA - ESPN, ESPN+ | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN, RDS

Leylah Fernandez vs Rebecca Marino preview

Leylah Fernandez and Rebecca Marino will lock horns in the first round of the US Open.

Fernandez has had a modest season so far. After quarterfinal runs in Abu Dhabi and Nottingham, she claimed the honors at the Citi Open in Washington. The Canadian defeated Anna Kalinskaya in the final, 6-1, 6-2.

Fernandez will enter New York after early exits in Montreal, Cincinnati and Monterrey. She was eliminated by Jessica Bouzas Maneiro in Cincinnati and Rebecca Sramkova in Monterrey (R2). Sramkova eliminated her in three sets, 2-6, 6-3, 6-2.

Marino at the National Bank Open presented by Rogers - Day 1 - Source: Getty

Meanwhile, Rebecca Marino hasn't played too much tennis this year. After early exits in Melbourne, Indian Wells and Miami, she secured a runner-up finish in Ilkley (WTA 125) and reached the second round in Montreal. Despite a valiant effort against Emma Navarro, the American outclassed her in the Canadian Open.

Marino earned a main draw berth in New York via the qualifiers. She's been clinical at the US Open so far, cruising past Lanlana Tararudee, Mai Hontama and Dominika Salkova in the last three rounds. The 34-year-old defeated Salkova in three sets, 6-3, 2-6, 6-1.

Leylah Fernandez vs Rebecca Marino head-to-head

The head-to-head between the duo is at 1-0. Marino has defeated the Canadian once in the 2022 Tampico Tennis Open (WTA 125).

Leylah Fernandez vs Rebecca Marino odds

Player Name Moneyline Leylah Fernandez -450 Rebecca Marino +320

All odds are sourced by BetMGM (More yet to be available).

Leylah Fernandez vs Rebecca Marino prediction

Fernandez at the Cincinnati Open 2025 - Day 3 - Source: Getty

Despite an impressive performance in Washington, Fernandez finds herself in a tricky situation before New York. The Canadian has struggled to close out matches and will be desperate to find her killer instinct in the first round. She has a dynamic all-around game and an exquisite forehand in her arsenal.

On the other hand, Marino is still going strong at the age of 34. The Canadian showed her resilience with three-set wins in the qualifiers and will be determined to use her momentum in the first round. She likes to use the body serve to good effect and keep the rallies short on the court.

Considering their recent results and match fitness, an even contest will be on the cards on Sunday. If Fernandez does her homework and begins well under the New York sun, she is most likely to pass this test in the first round.

Pick: Fernandez to win in three sets.

