US Open 2025: Marcos Giron vs Mariano Navone preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction and pick

Match Details
Fixture: Marcos Giron vs Mariano Navone
Date: August 24, 2025
Tournament: 2025 US Open
Round: First Round (Round of 128)
Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, New York, USA
Category: Grand Slam
Surface: Hard
Prize Money: $90,000,000
Live Telecast: USA - ESPN, ESPN+ | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN, RDS
Marcos Giron vs Mariano Navone preview
Marcos Giron and Mariano Navone will lock horns in the first round of the US Open.
Giron has had a modest season so far. After a third-round exit in Melbourne, he reached the fourth round in Indian Wells and the quarterfinals in Eastbourne. He also participated in the Wimbledon Championships, but lost to Jakub Mensik in the second round.
Giron heads to New York after early exits in Washington, Toronto, Cincinnati and Winston-Salem. He was eliminated by Alexander Blockx in Cincinnati and Navone in Winston-Salem. The Argentine defeated him in straight sets, 6-2, 6-2.
Meanwhile, Mariano Navone has had a decent season so far. After a first-round exit in Melbourne, he reached the quarterfinals in Buenos Aires and clinched the title in the Braunschweig Challenger. He also participated in the Wimbledon Championships, but lost to Pedro Martinez in the second round.
The 24-year-old is headed to New York after a third-round exit in Winston-Salem. He outfoxed the likes of Dhakshineswar Suresh and Giron in the first two rounds but lost to Yunchaokete Bu in the third. The Chinese pro defeated him in straight sets, 6-4, 6-4.
Marcos Giron vs Mariano Navone head-to-head
Navone leads the head-to-head against Giron 1-0. He defeated the American most recently in the 2025 Winston-Salem Open.
Marcos Giron vs Mariano Navone odds
All odds are sourced by BetMGM.
Marcos Giron vs Mariano Navone prediction
Giron is on a five-match losing streak on tour. He will be desperate to steady the ship and make a valuable impact in New York. The American reached the fourth round in Indian Wells this year, which showcases his potential on hard courts.
Meanwhile, Navone has also looked vulnerable in the last few months. Apart from a healthy run in Winston-Salem, he's failed to achieve a notable result on the main tour. He needs to raise his level in New York to enter the second week this year.
Navone will have the psychological edge after easing past Giron in Winston-Salem. The American will be determined to avenge his loss, but is most likely to come up short again in the first round.
Pick: Navone to win in straight sets.