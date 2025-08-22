US Open 2025: Marcos Giron vs Mariano Navone preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction and pick

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: Marcos Giron vs Mariano Navone

Date: August 24, 2025

Tournament: 2025 US Open

Round: First Round (Round of 128)

Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, New York, USA

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $90,000,000

Live Telecast: USA - ESPN, ESPN+ | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN, RDS

Marcos Giron vs Mariano Navone preview

Marcos Giron and Mariano Navone will lock horns in the first round of the US Open.

Ad

Trending

Giron has had a modest season so far. After a third-round exit in Melbourne, he reached the fourth round in Indian Wells and the quarterfinals in Eastbourne. He also participated in the Wimbledon Championships, but lost to Jakub Mensik in the second round.

Giron heads to New York after early exits in Washington, Toronto, Cincinnati and Winston-Salem. He was eliminated by Alexander Blockx in Cincinnati and Navone in Winston-Salem. The Argentine defeated him in straight sets, 6-2, 6-2.

Ad

Navone at The Championships - Wimbledon 2025 - Source: Getty

Meanwhile, Mariano Navone has had a decent season so far. After a first-round exit in Melbourne, he reached the quarterfinals in Buenos Aires and clinched the title in the Braunschweig Challenger. He also participated in the Wimbledon Championships, but lost to Pedro Martinez in the second round.

Ad

The 24-year-old is headed to New York after a third-round exit in Winston-Salem. He outfoxed the likes of Dhakshineswar Suresh and Giron in the first two rounds but lost to Yunchaokete Bu in the third. The Chinese pro defeated him in straight sets, 6-4, 6-4.

Marcos Giron vs Mariano Navone head-to-head

Navone leads the head-to-head against Giron 1-0. He defeated the American most recently in the 2025 Winston-Salem Open.

Ad

Marcos Giron vs Mariano Navone odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Marcos Giron +105 +1.5(-185) Over 36.5(-135) Mariano Navone -135 -1.5(+125) Under 36.5(-115)

Ad

All odds are sourced by BetMGM.

Marcos Giron vs Mariano Navone prediction

Giron is on a five-match losing streak on tour. He will be desperate to steady the ship and make a valuable impact in New York. The American reached the fourth round in Indian Wells this year, which showcases his potential on hard courts.

Meanwhile, Navone has also looked vulnerable in the last few months. Apart from a healthy run in Winston-Salem, he's failed to achieve a notable result on the main tour. He needs to raise his level in New York to enter the second week this year.

Ad

Navone will have the psychological edge after easing past Giron in Winston-Salem. The American will be determined to avenge his loss, but is most likely to come up short again in the first round.

Pick: Navone to win in straight sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aman Mohamed Aman is a journalist at Sportskeeda whose write-ups range from news to listicles. While tennis is his forte, he is passionate about cricket and football as well. Aman's articles recently crossed 1 million views on Sportskeeda. He has strong sports writing and journalism skills and is adept at writing, researching, and communicating with the editorial team. Alongside, he's an entrepreneur. Know More