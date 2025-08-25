US Open 2025: Marta Kostyuk vs Katie Boulter preview, head-to-head, prediction and pick

Match details

Fixture: [27] Marta Kostyuk vs Katie Boulter

Date: TBD

Tournament: 2025 US Open

Round: First Round (Round of 128)

Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Centre, New York, USA

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $90,000,000

Live Telecast: USA - ESPN, ESPN+ | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN, RDS

Marta Kostyuk vs Katie Boulter preview

Marta Kostyuk and Katie Boulter will lock horns in an exciting opening-round encounter at the 2025 US Open.

Kostyuk, the 27th seed at this year’s tournament, comes in having put in a decent result at Montreal. She made the quarterfinals with wins over the likes of Marketa Vondrousova, Daria Kasatkina and McCartney Kessler but was forced to withdraw from Cincinnati a week later.

The Ukrainian’s overall win-loss for the season stands at 21-17 and also includes quarterfinal appearances at Doha and Madrid.

Boulter has won only one match in her last four tournaments. (Source: Getty)

Boulter, meanwhile, has had a largely sub-par season, adding up to a 17-15 win-loss. Her standout results are a WTA!25k title at Paris and a run to the quarterfinals in Nottingham.

Playing at the US Open swing, the Briton made a spree of first-round exits at the Citi Open, Montreal and Cincinnati. She did win a match at Cleveland but lost in the second round against Viktorija Golubic.

Marta Kostyuk vs Katie Boulter head-to-head

Boulter leads Kostyuk in their current head-to-head, having beaten her opponent in the summit clash of the San Diego Open last year.

Marta Kostyuk vs Katie Boulter odds

(Odds to be updated when available)

Marta Kostyuk vs Katie Boulter prediction

Kostyuk has a 5-5 win-loss record at the US Open. (Source: Getty)

Both Marta Kostyuk and Katie Boulter have a 50% win-loss record at the US Open. While the former has gone 5-5 at the season’s last Grand Slam, the latter’s total stands at 3-3.

Coming into this contest, both women are looking for a win to help them rediscover their best form. Boulter has been particularly out of sorts. Her serve, once her biggest weapon, has turned into a liability with her aces being far outnumbered by double faults 14-30 in the US Open swing.

Kostyuk has fared better, but will need to be focused to make the best of her chances. If she can keep the error count in check, her powerful baseline game should help her come through.

Prediction: Kostyuk to win in three sets

