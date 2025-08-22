US Open 2025: McCartney Kessler vs Magda Linette preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (32) McCartney Kessler vs Magda Linette

Date: August 24, 2025

Tournament: 2025 US Open

Round: First Round (Round of 128)

Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, New York, USA

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $90,000,000

Live Telecast: USA - ESPN, ESPN+ | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN, RDS

McCartney Kessler vs Magda Linette preview

McCartney Kessler will take on Magda Linette in the first round of the US Open, the final Grand Slam of the year.

Kessler has been constantly improving her game on tour. Apart from title-winning runs in Hobart and Nottingham, she also secured a runner-up finish in Austin earlier this year. She also participated in the Wimbledon Championships, but lost to Marketa Vondrousova in the first round.

The American heads to New York after a fourth-round exit in Montreal and a third-round appearance in Cincinnati. She was eliminated by Marta Kostyuk in Montreal and stunned by Ella Seidel in Cincinnati. The youngster came out on top in three sets, 6-4, 2-6, 7-6(6) last week.

Linette at the Cincinnati Open 2025 - Source: Getty

Meanwhile, Magda Linette has also raised her level this year. After quarterfinal runs in Abu Dhabi, Miami and Strasbourg, she reached the semifinals of the Nottingham Open on grass. Despite a spirited performance against Dayana Yastremska, she was beaten by the Ukrainian in straight sets, 6-4, 6-4.

Linette goes into the New York Slam after a fourth-round exit in Cincinnati. She outfoxed Rebecca Sramkova and Jessica Pegula in the initial few rounds, but lost to Veronika Kudermetova. The Russian eliminated her in a thrilling encounter, winning 6-4, 6-3.

McCartney Kessler vs Magda Linette head-to-head

Kessler leads the head-to-head against Linette 1-0. She defeated the Pole most recently at the 2025 Brisbane International.

McCartney Kessler vs Magda Linette odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games McCartney Kessler -175 -1.5(+130) Over 21.5(-140) Magda Linette +135 +1.5(-190) Under 21.5(-105)

All odds are sourced by BetMGM.

McCartney Kessler vs Magda Linette prediction

Despite winning two titles this year, Kessler's performances in the Majors have been mediocre. She has the ingredients of a top player, but needs to develop a winning mentality on tour. The American has a neat all-around game and moves effortlessly on the court.

Linette, on the other hand, is due a strong result for her persistent efforts this year. The Pole has great awareness and is always up for a battle on the court. She reached the third round of the US Open in 2020, which is her best result at the event.

Critics will have high expectations from Kessler at the US Open. She hardly broke a sweat during their last meeting in Brisbane and should be able to kick off her campaign with a win.

Pick: Kessler to win in three sets.

