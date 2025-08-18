US Open 2025: Men's singles qualifying predictions ft. Colton Smith vs Garrett Johns

The men's singles qualifying event at the 2025 US Open is all set to begin on August 18 with 128 players contesting for 16 available spots in the main draw at the last Major of the year, which is set to begin on August 24.

Ad

Of the 32 seeded players in the qualifying draw, only two are American players, 22nd seed Zacjary Svajda and 25th seed Colton Smith. Former Top 30 players like Bernard Tomic and Christopher Eubanks also feature in the qualifying draw.

Let's take a look at some of the matches from the first round of the men's singles qualifying at the 2025 US Open

#1 Arthur Cazaux vs Mark Lajal

In Picture: Arthur Cazaux in action (Getty)

Top-seeded qualifier Arthur Cazaux will face Mark Lajal in the first round of the men's singles qualifying at the 2025 US Open.

Ad

Trending

Cazaux has a 19-17 win/loss record in 2025, with his best result being a runner-up finish at Kitbuhel. His last event was the Cancun Challenger, where he lost 4-6, 2-6 against Thiago Augustin Tirante in the quarterfinals.

Lajal has a 31-16 win/loss record this year, with his best result being winning the Challenger event at Bloomfield Hills. His last event was the Challenger event at Sumter, losing 7-5, 4-6, 6-7 (8) against Jaime Faria in the quarterfinals.

Ad

Cazuax recently won 4-6, 6-1, 6-2 against Lajal in the qualifying at Cincinnati, making him the favorite to win the upcoming match at the US Open.

Predicted winner- Arthur Cazaux

#2 Zachary Svajda vs August Holmgren

In Picture: Zachary Svajda in action (Getty)

22nd-seeded qualifier Zachary Svajda is all set to face August Holmgren in the first round of the men's singles qualifying at the 2025 US Open.

Ad

Svajda has a 29-19 win/loss record in 2025, winning two Challenger events in Newport and Lexington. His last event was the Cincinnati Open, where he lost 6-7 (3), 6-4, 6-7 (4) against Arthur Ferry in the first round of qualifying.

Holmgren has a 20-18 win/loss record in 2025, winning the Granby Challenger. His last event was the Chicago Challenger, where he lost 6-7 (2), 6-3, 6-7 (3) against Yu Hsiou Hsu in the semifinal.

These two players have not met on the Main Tour, but have a 1-1 head-to-head in Challenger tennis. However, being the home player, Svajda is the favorite to win the upcoming match at the US Open.

Ad

Predicted winner- Zachary Svajda

#3 Colton Smith vs Garrett Johns

27th-seeded qualifier, Colton Smith, will face compatriot, Garrett Johns, in the first round of the men's singles qualifying at the 2025 US Open.

Smith has a 28-14 win/loss record in 2025, winning a Challenger event in Cleveland. His last event was the Cincinnati Open, where he lost 1-6, 6-4, 4-6 against Fabian Marozsan in the first round.

Johns has a 45-19 win/loss record in 2025, with the American winning three ITF titles in Palm Coast, Naples, and Huamantla. His last event was the Chicago Challenger, where he lost 6-2, 4-6, 1-6 against Michael Zheng in the semifinal.

Ad

This is the first meeting between the players, with Smith being the favorite to win the upcoming match at the US Open as he is the higher-ranked player.

Predicted winner- Colton Smith

#4 Terence Atmane vs Jan Choinski

In Picture: Terence Atmane in action (Getty)

25th-seeded qualifier, Terence Atmane, is set to face Jan Choinski in the first round of the men's singles qualifying at the 2025 US Open.

Ad

Atmane is coming into this match on the back of a semifinal run at the Cincinnati Open as a qualifier, where he lost 6-7 (4), 2-6 against Jannik Sinner. Barring that run, he has also won two Challenger titles in Busan and Guangzhou.

Choinski has a 23-19 win/loss record in 2025, winning two Challenger titles in Troyes and Bunschoten. His last event was the Challenger event in Bonn, where he lost 3-0, 0-6 against Geoffrey Blancaneaux in the first round.

Ad

This is the first meeting between the players, with Atmane being the favorite to win the upcoming match as he is in better form.

Predicted winner- Terence Atmane

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author SAGNIK DATTA Sagnik, a Mass Communication and Journalism graduate, is a tennis journalist at Sportskeeda. Before finding his spot in the tennis writing team, he worked as a junior content specialist for academic content writing firms for a couple of years.



Before putting out any information in the public domain, Sagnik makes sure that every element of his content is well-researched and backed with credible data so that there is no misinterpretation of facts or quotes and ethical standards are maintained. To do so, Sagnik follows reputed websites like the Tennis Channel and Tennis TV, and renowned journalists on social media.



He is a fan of former player Roger Federer, and just like his favorite player, Sagnik likes to bring perfection to his write-ups by providing concise and on-point content. Speaking of the ‘GOAT’ debate, Sagnik believes that it is a bit unfair to compare the legends of the game from different eras who have played on different terms. But if he were to pick one, he’d go for Novak Djokovic based on his tally of 24 Grand Slam titles.



When not writing about tennis and technically analyzing the sport, which he believes are his 'forte', Sagnik indulges in reading books. Know More