US Open 2025: Men's singles qualifying R2 predictions ft. Zachary Svajda vs Beibit Zukhayev, Bernard Tomic vs Henrique Rocha

The second-round matches of the men's singles qualifying will take place on August 21 at the 2025 US Open. Among the American players, 22nd seed Zachary Svajda is still in the draw.

Ad

Other American players still in the qualifying draw include Mitchell Krueger, Martin Dam, Murphy Cassone, Garrett Jones, and Andres Martin. The draw also has former Top 20 player Bernard Tomic.

Let's take a look at some of the second-round matches in the men's singles qualifying at the 2025 US Open

#1 Zachary Svajda vs Beibit Zhukayev

22nd-seeded qualifier Zachary Svajda will take on Beibit Zhukayev in the second round of the men's singles qualifying at the 2025 US Open.

Ad

Trending

With two Challenger titles in Newport and Lexington, Svajda has a 30-19 win/loss record. He started the campaign at the US Open with a 6-2, 7-6 (1) win over August Holmgren in the first round of qualifying.

Zhukayev has a 23-22 win/loss record in 2025 with a semifinal finish at the Morella Challenger being his best result. He began his qualifying journey at the US Open with a 3-6, 7-6 (6), 7-6 (12) win over Jack Pinnington Jones in the first round.

Ad

These two have not met in any main-draw match on the Tour, but Svajda has won both qualifying matches he has played against Zhukayev, making him the favorite to win the upcoming match.

Predicted winner- Zachary Svajda

#2 Bernard Tomic vs Henrique Rocha

In Picture: Bernard Tomic (Getty)

Former Top 20 player Bernard Tomic will face Henrique Rocha in the second round of the men's singles qualifying at the 2025 US Open.

Ad

Tomic has a 30-23 win/loss record in 2025, having runner-up finishes at the Challenger events in Lexington and Barranquilla. He started his campaign at the US Open with a 6-4, 6-4 win over Patrick Kypson in the first round of qualifying.

Rocha has a 20-20 win-loss record in 2025, with his best result coming at the Tenerife 1 Challenger, where he reached the semifinals. He started his qualifying journey in New York with a 6-4, 6-7 (1), 6-4 win over Pierre Hughes-Herbert in the first round.

Ad

This is the first meeting between the two players, with Tomic being the favorite to win as he has more experience.

Predicted winner- Bernard Tomic

#3 Otto Virtanen vs Leandro Riedi

In Picture: Otto Virtanen (Getty)

Ninth-seeded qualifier Otto Virtanen will face Leandro Riedi of Switzerland in the second round of men's singles qualifying at the 2025 US Open.

Ad

Virtanen has a 15-16 win-loss record this year, with his best result being a win at the Birmingham Challenger. At the US Open, he began with a 6-7 (5), 6-3, 6-2 win over Benjamin Willwerth in the first round of qualifying.

Riedi has won 13 of the 20 matches in 2025, reaching the quarterfinals of the Ilkley Challenger. He began his qualifying journey in New York with a 6-2, 7-6 (3) against Luka Pavlovic in the first round.

Ad

These two players have not played any main-draw matches, but Virtanen has a 2-1 head-to-head record against Riedi in the Challenger and ITF levels, making him the favorite to win the upcoming match.

Predicted winner- Otto Virtanen

#4 Jaime Faria vs Giulio Zeppieri

In Picture: Jaime Faria (Getty)

Jaime Faria, who is the 15th-seeded qualifier, will take on Giulio Zeppieri in the second round of the men's singles qualifying at the 2025 US Open.

Ad

Faria has a 19-18 win/loss record in 2025 with a semifinal finish at the Sumter Challenger as his best result. He began his campaign in New York with a 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 win over Rio Noguchi in the first round of qualifying.

Zeppieri has a 27-18 win/loss record in 2025, with a semifinal finish at the Koblenz Challenger. He began his qualifying journey in New York with a 4-6, 7-6 (5), 7-5 win over Hady Habib in the first round.

Ad

This is the first meeting between the players, with Faria being the favorite to win as he is the higher-ranked player.

Predicted winner- Jaime Faria

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author SAGNIK DATTA Sagnik, a Mass Communication and Journalism graduate, is a tennis journalist at Sportskeeda. Before finding his spot in the tennis writing team, he worked as a junior content specialist for academic content writing firms for a couple of years.



Before putting out any information in the public domain, Sagnik makes sure that every element of his content is well-researched and backed with credible data so that there is no misinterpretation of facts or quotes and ethical standards are maintained. To do so, Sagnik follows reputed websites like the Tennis Channel and Tennis TV, and renowned journalists on social media.



He is a fan of former player Roger Federer, and just like his favorite player, Sagnik likes to bring perfection to his write-ups by providing concise and on-point content. Speaking of the ‘GOAT’ debate, Sagnik believes that it is a bit unfair to compare the legends of the game from different eras who have played on different terms. But if he were to pick one, he’d go for Novak Djokovic based on his tally of 24 Grand Slam titles.



When not writing about tennis and technically analyzing the sport, which he believes are his 'forte', Sagnik indulges in reading books. Know More