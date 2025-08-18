US Open 2025 mixed doubles complete draw analysis ft. Ben Shelton-Taylor Townsend, Taylor Fritz-Elena Rybakina & Jessica Pegula-Jack Draper

The revamped version of the mixed doubles will kick off the US Open 2025. The debut edition of the event will be held over two days, August 19-20. The new format has attracted several top players, including Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz, Iga Swiatek, Naomi Osaka, Taylor Fritz, and Jessica Pegula, among others.

The final draw looks quite different from the initial line-up, though there's no dearth of star power. However, there could still be some last minute withdrawals. The Cincinnati Open final will take place on August 18, and features Sinner, Alcaraz and Swiatek. They could still potentially choose to skip mixed doubles.

The current draw looks quite interesting, with plenty of exciting matches set in store. Here's a look at how the draw could unfold over the next two days at the US Open:

Top Half: Carlos Alcaraz, Iga Swiatek, Novak Djokovic headline a star-studded half of the draw

Emma Raducanu and Carlos Alcaraz at Wimbledon 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Seeded teams: (1) Jessica Pegula/Jack Draper, and (3) Iga Swiatek/Casper Ruud

Expected semifinal: Jessica Pegula/Jack Draper vs Iga Swiatek/Casper Ruud

Dark horse: Caty McNally/Lorenzo Musetti

Top seeds Jessica Pegula and Jack Draper will take on Emma Raducanu and Carlos Alcaraz in the first round. Pegula is the only one with considerable doubles experience in this match-up, and with all four players being primarily singles players, that could come in handy.

Alcaraz has been in great form over the past few months, while Draper hasn't played a match since his Wimbledon exit due to an injury. Raducanu has outperformed Pegula in recent weeks, thus giving her and Alcaraz an edge in this match-up based on their results.

It's Serbia vs Russia in the next match, with Olga Danilovic and Novak Djokovic going up against Mirra Andreeva and Daniil Medvedev. The Serbian pairing will have the upper hand in this contest.

Andreeva and Medvedev previously teamed up at last year's Paris Olympics, losing in the first round. Their performance as a pair was underwhelming. Medvedev struggled while returning Sara Errani's serve as well, who's not known for being a strong server. He's also struggling with his form at the moment, while Andreeva is making a comeback after skipping the Cincinnati Open due to an injury.

Djokovic hasn't played anywhere since his Wimbledon exit, while Danilovic's recent results haven't been up to her usual standards. They previously paired up to compete at the United Cup 2024, winning their only mixed doubles match. They'll be favored to come through against the Russians as well. They'll also be the favorites in the quarterfinals against the winner of the match between Pegula-Draper and Raducanu-Alcaraz.

Third seeds Iga Swiatek and Casper Ruud will face the all-American pairing of Madison Keys and Frances Tiafoe. Swiatek is the most in-form player in this match-up, winning Wimbledon a few weeks ago and now reaching the Cincinnati Open final as well. She has plenty of experience playing mixed doubles, joining forces with her compatriots at the United Cup for the past two editions.

Swiatek and Ruud will be favored to come out on top in this encounter. The final match in the half of the draw is between Naomi Osaka and Gael Monfils and Caty McNally and Lorenzo Musetti. Both pairings have undergone some changes.

Osaka had teamed up with Nick Kyrgios, while Musetti had entered with Jasmine Paolini. The Aussie pulled out due to an injury, while the Italian is in the Cincinnati Open final, and decided to skip mixed doubles.

Osaka rarely plays doubles, while McNally is a two-time Major finalist in the discipline. Musetti also finished as the runner-up in doubles with Lorenzo Sonego at the ongoing Cincinnati Open. They will be expected to prevail against Osaka and Monfils.

The quarterfinal contest between Swiatek-Ruud and McNally-Musetti could be a close contest. However, with Pole contesting the Cincinnati final on Monday, and both the first round and the quarterfinals of the mixed doubles being set for Tuesday, she could be exhausted. McNally and Musetti could have the upper hand here.

Semifinal prediction: Caty McNally/Lorenzo Musetti def. Olga Danilovic/Novak Djokovic

Bottom half: Doubles specialists looking to make a statement at the US Open

Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori at the US Open 2024. (Photo: Getty)

Seeded teams: (2) Elena Rybakina/Taylor Fritz, and (4) Amanda Anisimova/Holger Rune

Expected semifinal: Elena Rybakina/Taylor Fritz vs Amanda Anisimova/Holger Rune

Dark horse: Taylor Townsend/Ben Shelton

Elena Rybakina and Taylor Fritz won the tie-break tens exhibition at Indian Wells earlier this year, and have teamed up at the US Open as well. However, they've received a tough assignment right off the bat. They will take on defending champions Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori in the first round.

Following their victory at last year's US Open, Errani and Vavassori also won the French Open this year. With doubles players being sidelined in the mixed doubles at the US Open, they will have a point to prove. The Italians will be expected to win this duel.

Venus Williams and Reilly Opelka will take on Karolina Muchova and Andrey Rublev. Williams has a stellar resume in doubles, with three gold medals in women's doubles and a silver in mixed doubles. She has also won two Major titles in mixed doubles and 14 in women's doubles.

Rublev won the gold medal in mixed doubles at the Tokyo Olympics, and plays doubles from time to time. Opelka and Muchova don't dabble in doubles that often. Nevertheless, Opelka's serve will be a massive asset, and coupled with Williams' experience in doubles, they'll be the favorites to win. However, it could be difficult for them to get past Errani and Vavassori.

Americans Taylor Townsend and Ben Shelton will face fourth seeds Amanda Anisimova and Holger Rune. Townsend recently claimed the No.1 ranking in doubles, and has reached two Major finals in mixed doubles, including at last year's US Open. Shelton recently won the Canadian Open as well. The American duo will be the picks to win this match.

Jannik Sinner and Katerina Siniakova will take on Belinda Bencic and Alexander Zverev. Siniakova has an amazing resume in doubles, with 10 Major titles in women's doubles. She recently clinched her first mixed doubles title at last month's Wimbledon.

Sinner has been on a roll since the start of the 2024 season. While Bencic and Zverev aren't easy opponents, the combined strengths of Sinner and Siniakova could prove to be too much for them. The quarterfinal showdown between them and Townsend and Shelton could be a thriller, though the Italian-Czech combo can be counted on to survive.

Semifinal prediction: Katerina Siniakova/Jannik Sinner def. Sara Errani/Andrea Vavassori

Prediction for the final: Jannik Sinner/Katerina Siniakova def. Caty McNally/Lorenzo Musetti

