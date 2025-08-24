US Open 2025: Peyton Stearns vs Darja Semenistaja preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Peyton Stearns vs Darja Semenistaja

Date: August 24, 2025

Tournament: 2025 US Open

Round: First Round (Round of 128)

Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, New York, USA

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $90,000,000

Live Telecast: USA - ESPN, ESPN+ | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN, RDS

Peyton Stearns vs Darja Semenistaja preview

Peyton Stearns will take on Darja Semenistaja in the first round of the US Open.

Stearns has shown glimpses of her top potential this year. After early exits in Melbourne, Indian Wells, and Miami, she reached the fourth round in Madrid and the semifinals in Rome. She also participated in the Wimbledon Championships, but lost to Laura Siegemund in the first round.

The American has been out of form in the last few weeks. She will enter New York after disappointing results in Cincinnati and Cleveland. Despite a good performance against Yafan Wang in the first round, the Chinese pro eliminated her in Cleveland, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3.

Billie Jean King Europe/Africa Group I Play-offs - Source: Getty

Meanwhile, Darja Semenistaja has played most of her tennis on the ITF circuit this year. After a semifinal run in New Delhi (ITF W50), she clinched the title in La Bisbal d'Emporda (ITF W125) and reached the semifinals in Rome (ITF W125). She also entered the qualifiers in London, but failed to secure a place in the main draw.

Semenistaja has been clinical at the US Open so far. She defeated Andrea Lazaro Garcia and Lizette Cabrera in the initial qualification rounds and then brushed aside Linda Klimovicova in the final. The Latvian eliminated Klimovicova in straight sets, 6-3, 7-6(0).

Peyton Stearns vs Darja Semenistaja head-to-head

The head-to-head between the duo is locked at 0-0.

Peyton Stearns vs Darja Semenistaja odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Peyton Stearns -325 -1.5(-125) Under 21.5(-140) Darja Semenistaja +240 +1.5(-115) Over 21.5(-105)

All odds are sourced by BetMGM.

Peyton Stearns vs Darja Semenistaja prediction

Stearns has yet to achieve a notable result after reaching the semifinals in Rome. She's been vulnerable in the last few months and needs to get things right in New York. The American is known for her accurate groundstrokes and twinkling toes on the court.

Semenistaja, meanwhile, has yet to find her feet on the main tour. She's only chalked up one win at the highest level so far and will be determined to make things work. The Latvian has shown good intent at the age of 22 and couldn't ask for a better time to face Stearns.

Considering their results this year and record on hard courts, Stearns will be the clear favorite to come out on top. The American needs to set the tone with a confident performance and silence her critics in New York.

Pick: Stearns to win in three sets.

