Match Details

Fixture: (7) Katie Volynets vs Jana Fett

Date: August 22, 2025

Tournament: 2025 US Open

Round: Qualifying (Final round)

Venue: Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, New York, USA

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $41,592,800

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Katie Volynets vs Jana Fett preview

In Picture: Volynets in action (Getty)

Seventh-seeded qualifier Katie Volynets will face Jana Fett in the final round of women's singles qualifying at the 2025 US Open. Volynets has a 24-21 win/loss record in 2025, with her best result being reaching the final of the Oeiras Challenger, losing to Dalma Galfi.

On the main Tour, Volynets had her best result at the ASB Classic in Auckland, losing 1-6, 4-6 against Alycia Parks in the quarterfinal. At the US Open qualifying, she began her campaign with a 6-3, 6-4 over Sofia Kostoulas in the first round, after which she won via retirement against compatriot Amelia Honer, who forfeited the match during the third set.

Including ITF matches, Jana Fett has a 19-15 win/loss record in 2025, but the Croatian has struggled for consistent results on the Tour, as she has not been past the second round at any of the events she has played this year. Her two main-draw wins came against Donna Vekic in Stuttgart and against Veronika Erjavec.

Fett began her qualifying journey in New York with a 6-2, 6-4 win over 30th-seeded Joanna Garland in the first round. She got a 6-7 (5), 7-5, 6-4 win over Tessah Andrianjafitrimo in the second round to reach the final round of the qualifying.

Katie Volynets vs Jana Fett head-to-head

This is the first meeting between the two players on the WTA Tour.

Katie Volynets vs Jana Fett odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Katie Volynets TBD TBD TBD Jana Fett TBD TBD TBD

(Odds will be updated once available)

Katie Volynets vs Jana Fett prediction

Volynets has yet to get any form of success on hard courts in her professional career, as she has yet to reach a hard court final either on the main Tour or on the Challenger Tour. At the US Open, she has played in the main draw four out of the six times, with a second-round run being her best result at the New York Major.

Fett has reached one hard-court final on the Challenger Tour, losing 5-7, 4-6 against Anna Kalinskaya at the 2023 Midland Tennis Classic. The Croatian player has yet to play in the main draw at the US Open.

Volynets is the favorite to win the upcoming match as she has a better track record in New York and will have the crowd's support.

Pick- Volynets to win in straight sets

