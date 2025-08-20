US Open 2025 Qualifying Tournament Schedule today: Top stars to feature, order of play, live streaming details and more | Day 2

The 2025 US Open is one of the most prestigious events on tour. Players will be hoping to bring their A-game to the final Major event of the year.
Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz will be the top two seeds in the men's singles competition. Alcaraz recently captured the Cincinnati Open and will enter New York on a positive note.
On the women's side, Aryna Sabalenka and Iga Swiatek will lead the line at the US Open. Swiatek pinched the second spot from Coco Gauff after a splendid title triumph in Cincinnati and a maiden title at Wimbledon.
While the main draw matches are yet to begin, the qualifiers are already underway in New York. Without further ado, let's look at the line-up for Day 2.
Schedule for Day 2 of the US Open Qualifiers 2025
Stadium 17
Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time
Jodie Burrage vs Arantxa Rus
Followed by:
Billy Harris vs Mikhail Kukushkin
Followed by:
Luca Van Assche vs Wu Yibing
Followed by:
(1) Francesca Jones vs Ekaterine Gorgodze
Court 5
Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time
Astra Sharma vs (28) Victoria Jimenez Kasintseva
Followed by:
(11) Petra Marcinko vs Anastasia Charaeva
Followed by:
Harriet Dart vs Akilah Akli
Followed by:
Zsombor Piros vs (24) Thiago Agustin Tirante
Followed by:
Magdalena Chwalinska vs Jessica Tjen
Court 4
Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time
Federico Gomez vs Federico Cina
Followed by:
Mai Hontama vs (7) Rebecca Marino
Followed by:
(5) Viktoriya Tomova vs Hanne Vandewinkel
Followed by:
(5) James Duckworth vs James McCabe
Followed by:
(11) Alexander Blockx vs Kimmer Coppejans
Court 6
Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time
Taro Daniel vs (31) Jan-Lennard Struff
Followed by:
Dominika Salkova vs Kristina Dmitruk
Followed by:
Jerome Kym vs Michael Zheng
Followed by:
Arianne Hartono vs (19) Olivia Gadecki
Court 7
Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time
(7) Katie Volynets vs Antonia Honer
Followed by:
(2) Jesper de Jong vs Harold Mayot
Followed by:
Carol Zhao vs Lucrezia Stefanini
Followed by:
Martin Damm vs Benjamin Hassan
Followed by:
Renzo Sakamoto vs (29) Ignacio Buse
Court 8
Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time
Hugo Grenier vs (30) Martin Landaluce
Followed by:
(6) Nikoloz Basilashvili vs Marc-Andrea Huesler
Followed by:
Oksana Selekhmeteva vs Iryna Shymanovich
Followed by:
Daniel Merida vs Titouan Droguet
Followed by:
(3) Ayumi Ito vs Guiomar Maristany Zuleta de Reales
Court 9
Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time
Eden Jones vs Laura Pigossi
Followed by:
(12) Shintaro Mochizuki vs Román Andrés Burruchaga
Followed by:
Ekaterina Pridankina vs (20) Ena Shibahara
Followed by:
(9) Otto Virtanen vs Leandro Riedi
Court 10
Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time
(13) Cristian Garín vs Marco Trungelliti
Followed by:
Beibit Zhukayev vs (22) Zachary Svajda
Followed by:
Jule Niemeier vs (27) Priscilla Hon
Followed by:
Oliver Crawford vs Govind Nanda Johns
Followed by:
Sachia Vickery vs (21) Ella Seidel
Court 11
Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time
(4) Dalma Galfi vs Fernanda Crawley
Followed by:
Mitchell Krueger vs Andrea Collarini
Followed by:
Melvin Manuel Cassone vs (19) Dino Prizmic
Followed by:
Bernard Tomic vs Henrique Rocha
Followed by:
(9) Shuai Zhang vs Daria Vidmanova
Court 12
Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time
Adrian Martin vs Pablo Llamas Ruiz
Followed by:
Patrick Maloney vs (32) Daniel Elahi Galán
Followed by:
Claire Liu vs Maddison Inglis
Followed by:
(12) Daniela Semenistaja vs Lizette Cabrera
Court 13
Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time
(1) Arthur Cazaux vs Jay Clarke
Followed by:
Petra Martic vs (31) Xiyu Wang
Followed by:
Himari Inoue vs (24) Simona Waltert
Followed by:
Lucie Klimovicova vs (25) Jessika Ponchet
Court 14
Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time
Maria Leonard vs Panna Udvardy
Followed by:
(15) Joao Faria vs Giulio Zeppieri
Followed by:
(6) Varvara Gracheva vs Tamara Wuerth
Followed by:
(4) Juan Manuel Cerundolo vs Yosuke Shimizu
Followed by:
Shuai Wei vs (23) Lucia Romero Gormaz
Court 15
Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time
Tessah Andrianjafitrimo vs Jana Fett
Followed by:
Ugo Blanchet vs Dmitry Popko
Followed by:
Kyrian Jacquet vs Jason Kubler
Followed by:
Fan Sun vs Lloyd Harris
Followed by:
Destanee Aiava vs Justina Mikulskyte
Court 16
Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time
(2) Tereza Valentova vs Tatiana Prozorova
Followed by:
(16) Matteo Gigante vs Coleman Wong
Followed by:
Chiara Brace vs (32) Veronika Erjavec
Followed by:
(10) Francesco Passaro vs Rodrigo Pacheco Mendez
US Open 2025: Where to Watch
Viewers can tune into the following channels and sites to keep up with the action happening at the US Open 2025:
USA - ESPN
Canada - TSN, RDS
UK - Sky Sports
India - Star Sports, Jio Hotstar
Australia - Stan Sport, Channel Nine
Europe - Eurosport
Italy - Super Tennis, Sky Italia
Germany, Austria, Switzerland - Sportdeutschland
Spain - Telefonica/Movistar
Latin America - ESPN International
Brazil - Globo (SporTV)
China - CCTV, MIGU
Japan - WOWOW
South Korea - CJ ENM
Hong Kong - PCCW
Taiwan - Sportcast
Sub-Saharan Africa - SuperSport
Middle East and North Africa - beIN Sports
For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.