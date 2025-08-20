US Open 2025 Qualifying Tournament Schedule today: Top stars to feature, order of play, live streaming details and more | Day 2

The 2025 US Open is one of the most prestigious events on tour. Players will be hoping to bring their A-game to the final Major event of the year.

Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz will be the top two seeds in the men's singles competition. Alcaraz recently captured the Cincinnati Open and will enter New York on a positive note.

On the women's side, Aryna Sabalenka and Iga Swiatek will lead the line at the US Open. Swiatek pinched the second spot from Coco Gauff after a splendid title triumph in Cincinnati and a maiden title at Wimbledon.

While the main draw matches are yet to begin, the qualifiers are already underway in New York. Without further ado, let's look at the line-up for Day 2.

Schedule for Day 2 of the US Open Qualifiers 2025

Stadium 17

Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time

Jodie Burrage vs Arantxa Rus

Followed by:

Billy Harris vs Mikhail Kukushkin

Followed by:

Luca Van Assche vs Wu Yibing

Followed by:

(1) Francesca Jones vs Ekaterine Gorgodze

Court 5

Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time

Astra Sharma vs (28) Victoria Jimenez Kasintseva

Followed by:

(11) Petra Marcinko vs Anastasia Charaeva

Followed by:

Harriet Dart vs Akilah Akli

Followed by:

Zsombor Piros vs (24) Thiago Agustin Tirante

Followed by:

Magdalena Chwalinska vs Jessica Tjen

Court 4

Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time

Federico Gomez vs Federico Cina

Followed by:

Mai Hontama vs (7) Rebecca Marino

Followed by:

(5) Viktoriya Tomova vs Hanne Vandewinkel

Followed by:

(5) James Duckworth vs James McCabe

Followed by:

(11) Alexander Blockx vs Kimmer Coppejans

Court 6

Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time

Taro Daniel vs (31) Jan-Lennard Struff

Followed by:

Dominika Salkova vs Kristina Dmitruk

Followed by:

Jerome Kym vs Michael Zheng

Followed by:

Arianne Hartono vs (19) Olivia Gadecki

Court 7

Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time

(7) Katie Volynets vs Antonia Honer

Followed by:

(2) Jesper de Jong vs Harold Mayot

Followed by:

Carol Zhao vs Lucrezia Stefanini

Followed by:

Martin Damm vs Benjamin Hassan

Followed by:

Renzo Sakamoto vs (29) Ignacio Buse

Court 8

Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time

Hugo Grenier vs (30) Martin Landaluce

Followed by:

(6) Nikoloz Basilashvili vs Marc-Andrea Huesler

Followed by:

Oksana Selekhmeteva vs Iryna Shymanovich

Followed by:

Daniel Merida vs Titouan Droguet

Followed by:

(3) Ayumi Ito vs Guiomar Maristany Zuleta de Reales

Court 9

Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time

Eden Jones vs Laura Pigossi

Followed by:

(12) Shintaro Mochizuki vs Román Andrés Burruchaga

Followed by:

Ekaterina Pridankina vs (20) Ena Shibahara

Followed by:

(9) Otto Virtanen vs Leandro Riedi

Court 10

Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time

(13) Cristian Garín vs Marco Trungelliti

Followed by:

Beibit Zhukayev vs (22) Zachary Svajda

Followed by:

Jule Niemeier vs (27) Priscilla Hon

Followed by:

Oliver Crawford vs Govind Nanda Johns

Followed by:

Sachia Vickery vs (21) Ella Seidel

Court 11

Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time

(4) Dalma Galfi vs Fernanda Crawley

Followed by:

Mitchell Krueger vs Andrea Collarini

Followed by:

Melvin Manuel Cassone vs (19) Dino Prizmic

Followed by:

Bernard Tomic vs Henrique Rocha

Followed by:

(9) Shuai Zhang vs Daria Vidmanova

Court 12

Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time

Adrian Martin vs Pablo Llamas Ruiz

Followed by:

Patrick Maloney vs (32) Daniel Elahi Galán

Followed by:

Claire Liu vs Maddison Inglis

Followed by:

(12) Daniela Semenistaja vs Lizette Cabrera

Court 13

Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time

(1) Arthur Cazaux vs Jay Clarke

Followed by:

Petra Martic vs (31) Xiyu Wang

Followed by:

Himari Inoue vs (24) Simona Waltert

Followed by:

Lucie Klimovicova vs (25) Jessika Ponchet

Court 14

Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time

Maria Leonard vs Panna Udvardy

Followed by:

(15) Joao Faria vs Giulio Zeppieri

Followed by:

(6) Varvara Gracheva vs Tamara Wuerth

Followed by:

(4) Juan Manuel Cerundolo vs Yosuke Shimizu

Followed by:

Shuai Wei vs (23) Lucia Romero Gormaz

Court 15

Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time

Tessah Andrianjafitrimo vs Jana Fett

Followed by:

Ugo Blanchet vs Dmitry Popko

Followed by:

Kyrian Jacquet vs Jason Kubler

Followed by:

Fan Sun vs Lloyd Harris

Followed by:

Destanee Aiava vs Justina Mikulskyte

Court 16

Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time

(2) Tereza Valentova vs Tatiana Prozorova

Followed by:

(16) Matteo Gigante vs Coleman Wong

Followed by:

Chiara Brace vs (32) Veronika Erjavec

Followed by:

(10) Francesco Passaro vs Rodrigo Pacheco Mendez

US Open 2025: Where to Watch

Gracheva will be action at the US Open - Source: Getty

Viewers can tune into the following channels and sites to keep up with the action happening at the US Open 2025:

USA - ESPN

Canada - TSN, RDS

UK - Sky Sports

India - Star Sports, Jio Hotstar

Australia - Stan Sport, Channel Nine

Europe - Eurosport

Italy - Super Tennis, Sky Italia

Germany, Austria, Switzerland - Sportdeutschland

Spain - Telefonica/Movistar

Latin America - ESPN International

Brazil - Globo (SporTV)

China - CCTV, MIGU

Japan - WOWOW

South Korea - CJ ENM

Hong Kong - PCCW

Taiwan - Sportcast

Sub-Saharan Africa - SuperSport

Middle East and North Africa - beIN Sports

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

