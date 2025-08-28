An electrifying sixth day awaits the US Open, with stars like Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz, and Aryna Sabalenka set to battle it out to book a spot in the top 16. Home favorites Taylor Fritz, Ben Shelton, Emma Navarro, Frances Tiafoe, and Jessica Pegula also gear up to treat their fans with much-needed wins to keep hopes alive for the Americans on tour.

Ad

Sabalenka, who awaits a Grand Slam victory this season, is set to take on the 2021 US Open finalist Leylah Fernandez, while Taylor Townsend would face the young gun, Mirra Andreeva. Two-time Grand Slam champion Barbora Krejcikova finds herself against Navarro on Friday, after consecutive straight-set wins over Victoria Mboko and Moyuka Uchijima to keep hopes alive for a third title.

Let us look at the detailed schedule for Day 6 (August 29, Friday) of the 2025 US Open singles matches below:

Ad

Trending

US Open 2025: Schedule for Day 6

Arthur Ashe Stadium

Starting at 11:30 a.m. (Local time): Luciano Darderi [32] vs Carlos Alcaraz [2]

Followed by: Jessica Pegula [4] vs Victoria Azarenka

7:00 p.m. (Local time): Novak Djokovic [7] vs Cameron Norrie

Followed by: Taylor Townsend vs Mirra Andreeva [5]

Louis Armstrong Stadium

Starting at 11:00 a.m. (Local time): Elena Rybakina [9] vs Emma Raducanu

Not Before 1:30 p.m. (Local time): Ben Shelton [6] vs Adrian Mannarino

Ad

7:00 p.m. (Local time): Aryna Sabalenka [1] vs Leylah Fernandez [31]

Followed by: Jerome Kym vs Taylor Fritz [4]

Grandstand

Starting at 11:00 a.m. (Local time): Jiri Lehecka [20] vs Raphael Collignon

Not Before 1:00 p.m. (Local time): Marketa Vondrousova vs Jasmine Paolini [7]

Not before 3:00 p.m. (Local time): Frances Tiafoe [17] vs Jan-Lennard Struff

Followed by: Emma Navarro [10] vs Barbora Krejcikova

Stadium 17

Starting at 11:00 a.m. (Local time): Benjamin Bonzi vs Arthur Rinderknech

Followed by: Elise Mertens [19] vs Cristina Bucsa

Ad

Followed by: Priscilla Hon vs Ann Li

Not Before 5:00 p.m. (Local time): Ugo Blanchet vs Tomas Machac [21]

The full schedule can be found on the official website of the US Open.

US Open 2025: Where to Watch

The New York Slam is broadcast live in the USA, the UK, Canada, and India. Fans can tune into the following channels and platforms to follow the matches being played in New York:

Ad

USA - ESPN+, ESPN2

UK - Sky Sports

India - Star Sports Network / JioHotstar

Canada - TSN, RDS

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, check the listings on the official websites of the ATP and WTA Tours.

US Open 2025: Match Timings

The first match of the sixth day will kick off simultaneously at the Louis Armstrong Stadium, Grandstand, and Stadium 17 at 11:00 a.m., while Arthur Ashe Stadium begins play at 11:30 a.m. Gates for the crowd open at 9:30 a.m. for the morning matches and 6:00 p.m. for the matches scheduled in evening, on all days of the event. The night session matches commence at 7:00 p.m. onwards, except Grandstand and Stadium 17.

Country Start Time (Arthur Ashe Stadium) Start Time (Other Courts) USA, UK August 29, 2025, 11:30 am ET August 29, 2025, 11:00 am ET Canada August 29, 2025, 4:30 pm BST August 29, 2025, 4:00 pm BST India August 29, 2025, 9:00 pm IST August 29, 2025, 8:30 pm IST

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aatreyi Sarkar Aatreyi Sarkar is a tennis journalist at Sportskeeda. Currently pursuing a degree in Comparative Literature from Jadavpur University and a U.S. State Department scholar at The University of Kansas, she blends her academic background with her passion for storytelling.



Aatreyi sources accurate information from social media platforms to stay updated on the latest developments and fan discussions. She strives to produce engaging, insightful, and experimental content that connects with readers, aspiring to make tennis more accessible and captivating for fans around the globe



She finds immense inspiration in Novak Djokovic, whose incredible comebacks and relentless determination motivate her to approach her work with the same passion. Roland Garros is her favorite tournament, cherished for its unique clay-court challenges and historical importance.



Though new to professional writing, Aatreyi has been an avid debater and quizzer since middle school, showcasing her analytical skills and creativity. Outside tennis, she is a passionate cricket fan, baker, and reader who enjoys exploring literature beyond academic constraints. Know More