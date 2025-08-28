An electrifying sixth day awaits the US Open, with stars like Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz, and Aryna Sabalenka set to battle it out to book a spot in the top 16. Home favorites Taylor Fritz, Ben Shelton, Emma Navarro, Frances Tiafoe, and Jessica Pegula also gear up to treat their fans with much-needed wins to keep hopes alive for the Americans on tour.
Sabalenka, who awaits a Grand Slam victory this season, is set to take on the 2021 US Open finalist Leylah Fernandez, while Taylor Townsend would face the young gun, Mirra Andreeva. Two-time Grand Slam champion Barbora Krejcikova finds herself against Navarro on Friday, after consecutive straight-set wins over Victoria Mboko and Moyuka Uchijima to keep hopes alive for a third title.
Let us look at the detailed schedule for Day 6 (August 29, Friday) of the 2025 US Open singles matches below:
US Open 2025: Schedule for Day 6
Arthur Ashe Stadium
Starting at 11:30 a.m. (Local time): Luciano Darderi [32] vs Carlos Alcaraz [2]
Followed by: Jessica Pegula [4] vs Victoria Azarenka
7:00 p.m. (Local time): Novak Djokovic [7] vs Cameron Norrie
Followed by: Taylor Townsend vs Mirra Andreeva [5]
Louis Armstrong Stadium
Starting at 11:00 a.m. (Local time): Elena Rybakina [9] vs Emma Raducanu
Not Before 1:30 p.m. (Local time): Ben Shelton [6] vs Adrian Mannarino
7:00 p.m. (Local time): Aryna Sabalenka [1] vs Leylah Fernandez [31]
Followed by: Jerome Kym vs Taylor Fritz [4]
Grandstand
Starting at 11:00 a.m. (Local time): Jiri Lehecka [20] vs Raphael Collignon
Not Before 1:00 p.m. (Local time): Marketa Vondrousova vs Jasmine Paolini [7]
Not before 3:00 p.m. (Local time): Frances Tiafoe [17] vs Jan-Lennard Struff
Followed by: Emma Navarro [10] vs Barbora Krejcikova
Stadium 17
Starting at 11:00 a.m. (Local time): Benjamin Bonzi vs Arthur Rinderknech
Followed by: Elise Mertens [19] vs Cristina Bucsa
Followed by: Priscilla Hon vs Ann Li
Not Before 5:00 p.m. (Local time): Ugo Blanchet vs Tomas Machac [21]
The full schedule can be found on the official website of the US Open.
US Open 2025: Where to Watch
The New York Slam is broadcast live in the USA, the UK, Canada, and India. Fans can tune into the following channels and platforms to follow the matches being played in New York:
USA - ESPN+, ESPN2
UK - Sky Sports
India - Star Sports Network / JioHotstar
Canada - TSN, RDS
For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, check the listings on the official websites of the ATP and WTA Tours.
US Open 2025: Match Timings
The first match of the sixth day will kick off simultaneously at the Louis Armstrong Stadium, Grandstand, and Stadium 17 at 11:00 a.m., while Arthur Ashe Stadium begins play at 11:30 a.m. Gates for the crowd open at 9:30 a.m. for the morning matches and 6:00 p.m. for the matches scheduled in evening, on all days of the event. The night session matches commence at 7:00 p.m. onwards, except Grandstand and Stadium 17.