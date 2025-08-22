US Open 2025: Sebastian Korda vs Cameron Norrie preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Sebastian Korda vs Cameron Norrie

Date: August 24, 2025

Tournament: 2025 US Open

Round: First Round (Round of 128)

Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, New York, USA

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $90,000,000

Live Telecast: USA - ESPN, ESPN+ | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN, RDS

Sebastian Korda vs Cameron Norrie preview

Sebastian Korda at the ATP 250 Winston-Salem Open 2025 - Source: Getty

Sebastian Korda has endured a difficult 2025 season. The American held an 11-10 record before playing at the ATP 250 event in Winston-Salem. He has faced a sharp decline from his peak last August when he reached a career-high ranking of No. 15.

His best showing this year came early with a runner-up finish in Adelaide, but since then, his form has fallen off. A Miami quarterfinal offered some promise, yet repeated early exits, particularly on clay, have pushed him outside the world’s top 80. He hasn’t played since the French Open and will look to use Winston-Salem as a reset.

Cameron Norrie has fared slightly better with a 22-19 record in 2025. The Brit, currently ranked No. 36, has had a steady but unspectacular season. He made the quarterfinals in Delray Beach, reached the semifinals on clay in Geneva, and advanced to the quarterfinals at Wimbledon.

However, his hard-court swing has been inconsistent, going 2-3 since Wimbledon. With both players struggling for consistency, this matchup has all the makings of a tense battle.

Sebastian Korda vs Cameron Norrie head-to-head

Korda holds a 3-1 lead in his head-to-head against Norrie. Their rivalry began at Delray Beach in 2021, where Korda claimed a straight-sets semifinal win. He repeated the result at the 2022 Australian Open, winning in four sets, and again at Queen’s Club 2023, where he edged Norrie in two tight sets.

Norrie's lone victory came at Delray Beach 2022, where he battled past Korda 6-2, 1-6, 7-6(4) in the quarterfinals. The US Open clash will mark their fifth career meeting and their first at a Grand Slam outside of Australia.

Sebastian Korda vs Cameron Norrie odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Sebastian Korda



Cameron Norrie





(Odds will be updated)

Sebastian Korda vs Cameron Norrie prediction

Cameron Norrie at the National Bank Open - Source: Getty

Korda is showing real momentum at Winston-Salem, his first event since the French Open. He has looked sharp with straight-set wins over Vit Kopriva and Miomir Kecmanović, and a comeback victory against Kamil Majchrzak pushed him into the semifinals. This form suggests he is finally shaking off months of inconsistency.

Norrie, on the other hand, has struggled to build rhythm on hard courts. He reached the round of 16 in Washington, but then suffered campaign-opening exits in both Canada and Cincinnati. His game lacks the confidence needed at this stage.

Korda might carry some fatigue from a deep Winston-Salem run, but the confidence he is gaining could outweigh that. On home soil, with form on his side, Korda looks the more likely winner.

Pick: Korda in four sets

