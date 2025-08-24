US Open 2025: Sofia Kenin vs Ashlyn Krueger preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (26) Sofia Kenin vs Ashlyn Krueger

Date: August 24, 2025

Tournament: 2025 US Open

Round: First Round (Round of 128)

Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Centre, New York, USA

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $90,000,000

Live Telecast: USA - ESPN, ESPN+ | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN, RDS

Sofia Kenin vs Ashlyn Krueger preview

Sofia Kenin will take on Ashlyn Krueger in the first round of the US Open.

Trending

Kenin has had a good season this year. After a quarterfinal exit in Dubai, she secured a runner-up finish in Charleston and reached the second round in London. Despite a valiant effort against Jessica Bouzas Maneiro, the Spaniard defeated her at the Wimbledon Championships, 6-1, 7-6(4).

Kenin will enter New York after second round exits in Montreal and Cincinnati. She was eliminated by Victoria Mboko in Montreal and Varvara Gracheva in Cincinnati. The Frenchwoman defeated her in a close three-set bout, 6-7(7), 6-3, 6-3.

Krueger celebrates a point in the Cincinnati Open 2025 - Day 4 - Source: Getty

Meanwhile, Ashlyn Krueger is constantly improving her game on tour. After reaching the quarterfinals in Adelaide, she secured a runner-up finish in Abu Dhabi and reached the fourth round in Miami. She also participated in the Wimbledon Championship, but lost to Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in the second round.

Krueger will enter New York after a third-round appearance in Cincinnati. She started her campaign with a solid win against Anastasija Sevastova, but lost to Jasmine Paolini in the next round. The Italian defeated her in straight sets, 7-6(2), 6-1.

Sofia Kenin vs Ashlyn Krueger head-to-head

Kenin leads the head-to-head against Krueger 1-0. She defeated the youngster most recently in the 2025 Qatar Open.

Sofia Kenin vs Ashlyn Krueger odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Sofia Kenin -150 -1.5(+150) Under 21.5(-110) Ashlyn Krueger +118 +1.5(-220) Over 21.5(-135)

All odds are sourced by BetMGM.

Sofia Kenin vs Ashlyn Krueger prediction

Kenin has put in the hard yards to achieve a notable result this year. She seems to be running out of gas at the moment, but will be eager to do well in New York. She has a formidable all-around game with efficient groundstrokes off both wings.

On the other hand, Krueger is one of the most exciting youngsters on tour. She's already reached two finals at the age of 21 and looks hungry for more. The American's towering serve and technical ability help her gain the advantage against most players.

Considering their record in New York and experience at the highest level, Kenin will be a slight favorite to pass this test. However, Krueger's current form and match fitness might tilt the tie in her favour.

Pick: Krueger to win in three sets.

