US Open 2025: Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Alexandre Muller preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction, and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (26) Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Alexandre Muller
Date: August 26, 2025
Tournament: 2025 US Open
Round: First Round (Round of 128)
Venue: Billie Jean King National Tennis Centre, New York, USA
Category: Grand Slam
Surface: Hard
Prize Money: $31,620,000
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN
Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Alexandre Muller preview
26th-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece will face Alexandre Muller of France in the first round of the 2025 US Open.
Tsitsipas has been having a pretty ordinary time on the Tour for quite some time now. Once a top-10 player, the Greek is now ranked outside the top 20. He lost in the round of 32 of the Winston-Salem Open last week. Prior to that, he lost in the first round of Wimbledon and the second round of French Open. The Greek will be desperately searching for some form in New York.
Muller, meanwhile, is hardly having a better time himself. He lost in the round of 16 of the Winston-Salem Open. Earlier this year, he lost in the first round of both French Open and Wimbledon. The Frenchman, therefore, will want to have a deep run at a Grand Slam.
Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Alexandre Muller head-to-head
The two players have clashed with each other on a couple of occasions, with the Greek winning both of those matches. Tsitsipas thus leads their head-to-head 2-0 at the moment.
Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Alexandre Muller Odds
Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Alexandre Muller Predictions
Tsitsipas is undoubtedly the more fancied player of the two. However, the Greek's backhand remains a problem for him that Muller will surely look to exploit. The hard court at US Open is slightly high-bouncing, which means that the Greek will have to deal with high balls frequently on his backhand side.
However, Tsitsipas' serve and forehand are good enough to put a lot of pressure on Muller. The Frenchman should expect to face a flurry of powerful forehands from the Greek. His defence should really be tested against Tsitsipas on Tuesday.
However, Muller has a decent serve himself and might have an outside chance in the match if he is able to direct enough traffic towards the Greek's backhand. Still, Tsitsipas should have enough firepower to get past Muller on the day. The Frenchman might be able to win a set, though.
Pick: Tsitsipas to win in four sets