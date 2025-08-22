US Open 2025: Taylor Fritz vs Emilio Nava preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction and pick

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: (4) Taylor Fritz vs Emilio Nava

Date: August 24, 2025

Tournament: 2025 US Open

Round: First Round (Round of 128)

Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, New York, USA

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $90,000,000

Live Telecast: USA - ESPN, ESPN+ | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN, RDS

Taylor Fritz vs Emilio Nava preview

Taylor Fritz at the 2025 US Open - Source: Getty

Fritz comes into the US Open with a solid season behind him, carrying a 38-15 record in 2025. The American has picked up two titles on grass and continues to prove his strength on quicker surfaces.

Ad

Trending

A finalist in New York last year, Fritz began this season strongly with a solid showing at the United Cup and a semifinal run in Miami, though his clay results left little to note.

His best stretch came in the summer, where he excelled on grass and backed it up with deep runs in Washington and Canada, putting him in a strong position to challenge again at Flushing Meadows.

Nava, meanwhile, has been building his career steadily. The World No. 101 owns a 6-5 main-draw record this year, while much of his success has come at the Challenger level.

Ad

A clay-court regular, Nava has won three Challenger titles on the surface but avoided hard courts for much of the early season. He has been active in recent weeks and now gets a huge chance on the big stage against Fritz.

Taylor Fritz vs Emilio Nava head-to-head

Fritz holds a 2-0 lead in his head-to-head against Nava. Both previous meetings came on hard courts at Masters 1000 events, with Fritz winning comfortably each time.

Ad

In 2023, he defeated Nava 6-4, 6-1 in Miami, and in 2025, he repeated the result in Cincinnati with a 6-4, 6-4 victory. The upcoming clash at the US Open will mark their third meeting.

Taylor Fritz vs Emilio Nava odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Taylor Fritz



Emilio Nava





Ad

(Odds will be updated)

Taylor Fritz vs Emilio Nava prediction

Emilio Nava at the Cincinnati Open 2025 - Source: Getty

Fritz looks well-prepared for the US Open after a solid run through the summer hard courts. He reached the quarterfinals in Washington, followed it up with a strong semifinal showing in Canada, and made the round of 16 in Cincinnati.

Ad

Nava, on the other hand, showed glimpses of promise by reaching the round of 32 in Canada and the round of 64 in Cincinnati after battling through qualifying.

Those efforts highlight his potential but also his lack of experience at this level. With Fritz’s superior form, pedigree, and hard-court strength, this should be his match to win and move forward.

Pick: Fritz in straight sets

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aliasgar Ayaz An Economics Honours graduate, Ali has attained a degree of Master's in Sports Management at IISM, Mumbai. He is a sports enthusiast who started working as a content writer in 2019. As of now, he plies his trade as a tennis content writer at Sportskeeda. Know More