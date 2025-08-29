US Open 2025: Taylor Fritz vs Jerome Kym preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (4) Taylor Fritz vs (Q) Jerome Kym

Date: August 29, 2025

Tournament: US Open 2025

Round: Third Round (Round of 32)

Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, New York, USA

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $90,000,000

Live Telecast: USA - ESPN | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN, RDS

Taylor Fritz vs Jerome Kym preview

Taylor Fritz at the US Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Fourth seed Taylor Fritz will square off against qualifier Jerome Kym in the third round of the US Open 2025.

Fritz beat compatriot Emilio Nava in straight sets to reach the second round, where qualifier Lloyd Harris awaited him. The two were on even terms for most of the first set. However, a loose service game from the American set him back towards the end, eventually costing him the set as well.

The second set went down to the wire, with Fritz pipping Harris in the tie-break to level the contest. He rode this wave of momentum into the next set, breaking his opponent's serve twice to pocket another set. They traded service breaks to begin the fourth set, after which the fourth seed snagged two more breaks to go 5-2 up.

Fritz then stepped up to serve for the match but couldn't close out the proceedings despite having four match points. While Harris' two-game run briefly halted his momentum, Fritz served out the match on his second attempt for a 4-6, 7-6 (3), 6-2, 6-4.

After qualifying for the US Open, Kym made a winning debut at the Majors by beating Ethan Quinn in four sets. He took on 30th seed Brandon Nakashima in the second round. The opening set slipped out of Kym's grasp, though he regrouped quickly to capture the next two sets.

Nakashima stepped up his game as well to take the fourth set. The match reached its tipping point in the fifth set, with a tie-break to decide the winner. Kym had the last laugh in it to score a 4-6, 7-6 (2), 7-5, 3-6, 7-6 (8) win.

Taylor Fritz vs Jerome Kym head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between them, so the head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.

Taylor Fritz vs Jerome Kym odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Taylor Fritz

-1600 +1.5 (-10000) Over 33.5 (-115) Jerome Kym +725 -1.5 (+900) Under 33.5 (-125)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Taylor Fritz vs Jerome Kym prediction

Jerome Kym at the US Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Fritz, the runner-up here last year, was challenged by Harris in the previous round but managed to prevail in the end. He hit 53 winners compared to 47 unforced errors, while winning 75 percent of points on the back of his first serve.

Kym is having a career breakthrough at the ATP level, attaining a career-best result of his young career by reaching the third round of the US Open on his debut. His win over Nakashima was his first over a top 40 player. He blasted 63 winners in the previous round, of which 28 were aces. He also committed 56 unforced errors, and won 72 percent of his first serve points.

Kym has never won three matches in a row at the ATP level, and has never beaten a top 10 player as well. It will be an uphill battle for him to upstage Fritz, who hasn't lost to anyone outside the top 150 in nearly two years.

Pick: Taylor Fritz to win in straight sets.

