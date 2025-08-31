US Open 2025: Taylor Fritz vs Tomas Machac preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (4) Taylor Fritz vs (21) Tomas Machac

Date: August 31, 2025

Tournament: US Open 2025

Round: Fourth Round (Round of 16)

Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, New York, USA

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $90,000,000

Live Telecast: USA - ESPN | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN, RDS

Taylor Fritz vs Tomas Machac preview

Taylor Fritz at the US Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Fourth seed Taylor Fritz will lock horns with Tomas Machac in the fourth round of the US Open 2025.

Fritz beat Emilio Nava and Lloyd Harris to reach the third round, where qualifier Jerome Kym awaited him. Neither player got a whiff of a break point in the opening set, thus leading to a tie-break. The American came out on top in it to take the set.

The second set also went by without either player getting close to a break point. Both held multiple set points in the tie-break but it was Kym who held his nerve to clinch the set. Fritz created the first break point opportunity of the match in the third set, converting it as well to go 4-3 up. He remained in front until the end to take the set.

Fritz's double break lead in the fourth set was cut in half. However, he managed to keep a tight leash on the remainder of his lead to win the match 7-6 (3), 6-7 (9), 6-4, 6-4.

Machac dispatched Luca Nardi and Joao Fonseca in straight sets to book his spot in the third round, where he was up against qualifier Ugo Blanchet. A close first set went the Czech's way after snagging a break of serve towards the end of the set.

Blanchet rallied from a break down at the start of the second set but couldn't do the same yet again, thus sealing another set in Machac's favor. The latter conceded only one game in the third set for a 7-5, 6-3, 6-1 win.

Taylor Fritz vs Tomas Machac head-to-head

Fritz leads their rivalry 2-0. He won their previous meeting after Machac's mid-match retirement at the United Cup 2025.

Taylor Fritz vs Tomas Machac odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Taylor Fritz

-250 +1.5 (-525) Over 39.5 (-135) Tomas Machac +190 -1.5 (+300) Under 39.5 (-110)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Taylor Fritz vs Tomas Machac prediction

Tomas Machac at the US Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Machac has advanced to the fourth round of the US Open for the second straight year. He hasn't lost a set so far in this edition. He won 78 percent of his first serve points in the previous round and struck 39 winners compared to 20 unforced errors.

Fritz served his way to a win over Kym. He rained down 20 aces and won 84 percent of points behind his first serve, while hitting 55 winners and 31 unforced errors. He was the runner-up here a year ago, losing to Jannik Sinner in the final.

Fritz has a 25-9 record on hardcourts this year, outperforming Machac by a fair margin, who has a 17-7 record. However, the latter has a title on the surface unlike the former. The American has a perfect winning record against Machac. The latter also has a 3-12 record against top 10 players on hardcourts, thus making him the underdog in this contest.

Pick: Taylor Fritz to win in four sets.

