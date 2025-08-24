US Open 2025: Taylor Townsend vs Antonia Ruzic preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction and pick

Match Details
Fixture: Taylor Townsend vs Antonia Ruzic
Date: August 24, 2025
Tournament: 2025 US Open
Round: First Round (Round of 128)
Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Centre, New York, USA
Category: Grand Slam
Surface: Hard
Prize Money: $90,000,000
Live Telecast: USA - ESPN, ESPN+ | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN, RDS
Taylor Townsend vs Antonia Ruzic preview
Townsend will take on Antonia Ruzic in the first round of the US Open.
Townsend hasn't played too many singles competitions this year. After a first-round exit in Melbourne, she reached the third round in Miami and the quarterfinals in Washington. She also entered the main draw in Paris and London via the qualifiers, but struggled to navigate past the first round.
Townsend will enter New York after a third-round exit in Cincinnati. She defeated Danielle Collins and Liudmila Samsonova in the initial few rounds, but lost to Jessica Bouzas Maneiro in the third. The Spaniard defeated her in straight sets, 6-4, 6-1.
Meanwhile, Antonia Ruzic has played most of her tennis on the ITF circuit this season. After title-winning runs in Trnava and Maribor (ITF W75 events), she reached the second round in Rome and the last 16 in Nottingham. Despite a spirited performance against Dayana Yastremska, the Ukrainian outfoxed her in Nottingham, 6-2, 2-6, 6-4.
Ruzic will enter New York after a quarterfinal run in Monterrey. She defeated Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and Elisabetta Cocciaretto in the initial few rounds but lost to Marie Bouzkova in the last eight. The Czech defeated her in straight sets, 6-3, 6-2.
Taylor Townsend vs Antonia Ruzic head-to-head
The head-to-head between the duo is locked at 0-0.
Taylor Townsend vs Antonia Ruzic odds
All odds are sourced by BetMGM.
Taylor Townsend vs Antonia Ruzic prediction
Townsend has put in a genuine effort to do well in singles competitions this year. She seems to be reaping the benefits at the right time with confident runs in Cincinnati and Washington in the last few months. The American keeps a check on her error count on court and likes to play an offensive brand of tennis.
Ruzic, on the contrary, has impressed on the ITF circuit this year, but needs to shift gears to do well at the highest level. She has the ingredients of a top player but needs to be more consistent at the highest level. The Croat has a steady all-around game and will be desperate to do well in New York.
Townsend will fancy her chances of making a deep run this year. She's been excellent in the last few weeks and should be able to power through to the next round.
Pick: Townsend to win in straight sets.