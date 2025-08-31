  • home icon
  • Tennis
  • US Open Tennis 2025
  • US Open 2025: Taylor Townsend vs Barbora Krejcikova preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction, and pick

US Open 2025: Taylor Townsend vs Barbora Krejcikova preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction, and pick

By Gautham Krishna
Published Aug 31, 2025 05:58 GMT
Taylor Townsend (L) and Barbora Krejcikova (R) (Image Source: Getty)
Taylor Townsend (L) and Barbora Krejcikova (R) (Image Source: Getty)

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: Taylor Townsend vs Barbora Krejcikova

Date: August 31, 2025

Tournament: US Open

Round: Fourth Round (Round of 16)

Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, New York, US

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $90,000,000

Live Telecast: USA - ESPN | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN, RDS

Taylor Townsend vs Barbora Krejcikova preview

Townsend in action at the 2025 US Open (Image Source: Getty)
Townsend in action at the 2025 US Open (Image Source: Getty)

Taylor Townsend will take on Barbora Krejcikova in the fourth round of the 2025 US Open on Sunday, August 31. The winner will meet Jessica Pegula or Ann Li in the quarterfinals.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Townsend has had a decent run during the North American hard-court swing. At the Citi DC Open, she defeated sixth-seed Sofia Kenin and Tatjana Maria before falling to eventual champion Leylah Fernandez in the quarterfinals. The American then suffered a third-round exit in Cincinnati.

Townsend's campaign at the New York Major commenced with a 6-4, 6-4 win over Antonia Ruzic in the first round. She then got the better of Jelena Ostapenko, converting all eight of her break point opportunities to win 7-5, 6-1. The American delivered one of the biggest upsets of the tournament after defeating fifth-seed Mirra Andreeva, 7-5, 6-2, in the third round.

Ad

Meanwhile, Krejcikova has been promising on the tour since her first-round exit in Montreal. At the Cincinnati Open, the Czech registered three wins in a row, for the first time this season, to reach the fourth round. However, she failed to make it to the quarterfinals after losing to seventh-seed Jasmine Paolini.

At the US Open, Krejcikova breezed past Canadian Open champion Victoria Mboko, 6-3, 6-2, and Moyuka Uchijima, 6-4, 6-2, in the first and second rounds, respectively. The Czech then staged a 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 comeback win over 10th-seed Emma Navarro to set up a fourth-round clash with Townsend.

Ad

Taylor Townsend vs Barbora Krejcikova head-to-head

Both players have yet to cross paths on the main tour. However, Krejcikova defeated Townsend, 6-7(2), 6-2, 6-2, in their only meeting so far at the 2017 Launceston Tennis International, which is part of the ITF Women's circuit.

Taylor Townsend vs Barbora Krejcikova odds

Player NameMoneylineHandicap BetsTotal Games
Barbora Krejcikova-135+1.5 (-325)Over 21.5 (-145)
Taylor Townsend+105-1.5 (+210)Under 21.5 (+100)
Ad

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM.)

Taylor Townsend vs Barbora Krejcikova prediction

Krejcikova at the 2025 US Open (Image Source: Getty)
Krejcikova at the 2025 US Open (Image Source: Getty)

Townsend has a 9-5 win-loss record on hard courts this year. All her wins on the surface have come on American soil. The American has maintained her impressive form at home, as she has yet to drop a set at the Grand Slam so far.

Ad

Krejcikova did not play any hard-court event in the season's first half due to back injury. Despite the absence, the Czech has found her rhythm on the surface lately, making back-to-back deep runs on the tour. Her aggressive returns have created numerous break-point opportunities in recent matches.

There is barely anything separating the two under current circumstances. However, given the home advantage, Townsend is expected to edge through to the next round. Her aggressive all-court game and resilient mentality are deadly when playing on American soil.

Pick: Townsend to win in three sets.

About the author
Gautham Krishna

Gautham Krishna

Gautham's passion for tennis paved his path to a career in journalism at Sportskeeda, where he has been working for almost two years. Before joining the company, he sharpened his writing skills at The Bridge, covering football as a journalist.

With over 700 articles under his belt at Sportskeeda already, Gautham continues to deliver top-notch articles that cater to readers' interests. Before sharing his insights, he diligently cross-references information from various sources and stays updated by following key figures on social media, always striving to cater to readers' interests.

His ultimate goal is to earn the respect of his colleagues and retire with pride, akin to his idol Roger Federer. While his admiration for the 'Swiss Maestro' is unshakeable, he recognizes Novak Djokovic as the GOAT and believes that the Serb's records speak for themselves.

He is known for his strong opinions, including his firm belief that certain aspects of tennis, like let, should be reconsidered or removed altogether. When he's away from his keyboard, Gautham finds comfort in playing football, reading books, and listening to music.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Tushhita Barua
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications