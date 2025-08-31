US Open 2025: Taylor Townsend vs Barbora Krejcikova preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction, and pick

Match Details
Fixture: Taylor Townsend vs Barbora Krejcikova
Date: August 31, 2025
Tournament: US Open
Round: Fourth Round (Round of 16)
Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, New York, US
Category: Grand Slam
Surface: Hard
Prize Money: $90,000,000
Live Telecast: USA - ESPN | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN, RDS
Taylor Townsend vs Barbora Krejcikova preview
Taylor Townsend will take on Barbora Krejcikova in the fourth round of the 2025 US Open on Sunday, August 31. The winner will meet Jessica Pegula or Ann Li in the quarterfinals.
Townsend has had a decent run during the North American hard-court swing. At the Citi DC Open, she defeated sixth-seed Sofia Kenin and Tatjana Maria before falling to eventual champion Leylah Fernandez in the quarterfinals. The American then suffered a third-round exit in Cincinnati.
Townsend's campaign at the New York Major commenced with a 6-4, 6-4 win over Antonia Ruzic in the first round. She then got the better of Jelena Ostapenko, converting all eight of her break point opportunities to win 7-5, 6-1. The American delivered one of the biggest upsets of the tournament after defeating fifth-seed Mirra Andreeva, 7-5, 6-2, in the third round.
Meanwhile, Krejcikova has been promising on the tour since her first-round exit in Montreal. At the Cincinnati Open, the Czech registered three wins in a row, for the first time this season, to reach the fourth round. However, she failed to make it to the quarterfinals after losing to seventh-seed Jasmine Paolini.
At the US Open, Krejcikova breezed past Canadian Open champion Victoria Mboko, 6-3, 6-2, and Moyuka Uchijima, 6-4, 6-2, in the first and second rounds, respectively. The Czech then staged a 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 comeback win over 10th-seed Emma Navarro to set up a fourth-round clash with Townsend.
Taylor Townsend vs Barbora Krejcikova head-to-head
Both players have yet to cross paths on the main tour. However, Krejcikova defeated Townsend, 6-7(2), 6-2, 6-2, in their only meeting so far at the 2017 Launceston Tennis International, which is part of the ITF Women's circuit.
Taylor Townsend vs Barbora Krejcikova odds
(Odds are sourced from BetMGM.)
Taylor Townsend vs Barbora Krejcikova prediction
Townsend has a 9-5 win-loss record on hard courts this year. All her wins on the surface have come on American soil. The American has maintained her impressive form at home, as she has yet to drop a set at the Grand Slam so far.
Krejcikova did not play any hard-court event in the season's first half due to back injury. Despite the absence, the Czech has found her rhythm on the surface lately, making back-to-back deep runs on the tour. Her aggressive returns have created numerous break-point opportunities in recent matches.
There is barely anything separating the two under current circumstances. However, given the home advantage, Townsend is expected to edge through to the next round. Her aggressive all-court game and resilient mentality are deadly when playing on American soil.
Pick: Townsend to win in three sets.