US Open 2025: Venus Williams / Leylah Fernandez vs Taylor Townsend / Katerina Siniakova preview, head-to-head, prediction and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Venus Williams / Leylah Fernandez vs (1) Taylor Townsend / Katerina Siniakova

Date: September 2, 2025

Tournament: 2025 US Open

Round: Quarterfinals

Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, New York, USA

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $90,000,000

Live Telecast: USA - ESPN, ESPN+ | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN, RDS

Venus Williams / Leylah Fernandez vs Taylor Townsend / Katerina Siniakova preview

Venus Williams and Leylah Fernandez will take on Taylor Townsend and Katerina Siniakova in the quarterfinals of the US Open. Williams and Fernandez have teamed up for the first time at a Major. Both players also participated in the singles competition, but Williams lost in the first round, and Fernandez was eliminated in the third.

Trending

The duo started their campaign in New York with hard-fought wins over Eri Hozumi / Ulrikke Eikeri and Lyudmila Kichenok / Ellen Perez in the first two rounds. They then brushed aside the talented duo of Ekaterina Alexandrova / Shuai Zhang in the third, 6-3, 6-4.

Fernandez at the 2025 US Open - Day 9 - Source: Getty

Meanwhile, Taylor Townsend and Katerina Siniakova are the top draw in women's doubles. After a quarterfinal exit in Paris, they reached the semifinals of the Wimbledon Championships this year. Despite a spirited performance against Jelena Ostapenko and Hsieh Su-Wei, the fourth seeds defeated them in straight sets.

Townsend and Siniakova started their campaign in New York by cruising past Aldila Sutjiadi / Nadia Kichenok in the first round. They then outfoxed Alycia Parks / Dayana Yastremska in the second and humbled Yue Yuan and Camila Osorio in the third. The top seeds defeated Yuan and Osorio in straight sets, 6-2, 6-2.

Venus Williams / Leylah Fernandez vs Taylor Townsend / Katerina Siniakova head-to-head

The head-to-head between the duos is locked at 0-0.

Venus Williams / Leylah Fernandez vs Taylor Townsend / Katerina Siniakova odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Venus Wiliams / Leylah Fernandez Taylor Townsend / Katerina Siniakova

All odds are sourced from BetMGM. (yet to be updated)

Venus Williams / Leylah Fernandez vs Taylor Townsend / Katerina Siniakova prediction

Townsend and Siniakova at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships - Source: Getty

Williams and Fernandez have lit up the US Open with their brilliant performances this week. The US-Canadian duo has the fans firmly behind their backs and will be tough to beat in the last eight. They also looked coordinated and in sync in the previous few rounds.

Townsend and Siniakova, meanwhile, have already won a Major at the Australian Open this year. They missed it in Paris and Wimbledon, but will be fancying their chances in New York. Townsend also reached the fourth round of the singles competition but failed to overcome Barbora Krejcikova in a three-set bout.

Considering their record at the Majors and results this year, Townsend and Siniakova will be heavy favorites to win. The duo will be tested against a solid team on Tuesday, but are most likely to use their experience and enter the last four in New York.

Pick: Townsend and Siniakova in straight sets.

