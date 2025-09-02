  • home icon
  • Tennis
  • US Open Tennis 2025
  • US Open 2025: Venus Williams / Leylah Fernandez vs Taylor Townsend / Katerina Siniakova preview, head-to-head, prediction and pick

US Open 2025: Venus Williams / Leylah Fernandez vs Taylor Townsend / Katerina Siniakova preview, head-to-head, prediction and pick

By Aman Mohamed
Published Sep 02, 2025 08:30 GMT
Venus Williams / Leylah Fernandez vs Taylor Townsend / Katerina Siniakova - Image Source: getty
Venus Williams / Leylah Fernandez vs Taylor Townsend / Katerina Siniakova - Image Source: getty

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: Venus Williams / Leylah Fernandez vs (1) Taylor Townsend / Katerina Siniakova

Date: September 2, 2025

Tournament: 2025 US Open

Round: Quarterfinals

Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, New York, USA

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $90,000,000

Live Telecast: USA - ESPN, ESPN+ | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN, RDS

Venus Williams / Leylah Fernandez vs Taylor Townsend / Katerina Siniakova preview

Venus Williams and Leylah Fernandez will take on Taylor Townsend and Katerina Siniakova in the quarterfinals of the US Open. Williams and Fernandez have teamed up for the first time at a Major. Both players also participated in the singles competition, but Williams lost in the first round, and Fernandez was eliminated in the third.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The duo started their campaign in New York with hard-fought wins over Eri Hozumi / Ulrikke Eikeri and Lyudmila Kichenok / Ellen Perez in the first two rounds. They then brushed aside the talented duo of Ekaterina Alexandrova / Shuai Zhang in the third, 6-3, 6-4.

Fernandez at the 2025 US Open - Day 9 - Source: Getty
Fernandez at the 2025 US Open - Day 9 - Source: Getty

Meanwhile, Taylor Townsend and Katerina Siniakova are the top draw in women's doubles. After a quarterfinal exit in Paris, they reached the semifinals of the Wimbledon Championships this year. Despite a spirited performance against Jelena Ostapenko and Hsieh Su-Wei, the fourth seeds defeated them in straight sets.

Ad

Townsend and Siniakova started their campaign in New York by cruising past Aldila Sutjiadi / Nadia Kichenok in the first round. They then outfoxed Alycia Parks / Dayana Yastremska in the second and humbled Yue Yuan and Camila Osorio in the third. The top seeds defeated Yuan and Osorio in straight sets, 6-2, 6-2.

Venus Williams / Leylah Fernandez vs Taylor Townsend / Katerina Siniakova head-to-head

The head-to-head between the duos is locked at 0-0.

Ad

Venus Williams / Leylah Fernandez vs Taylor Townsend / Katerina Siniakova odds

Player Name MoneylineHandicap Bets Total Games
Venus Wiliams / Leylah Fernandez
Taylor Townsend / Katerina Siniakova
Ad

All odds are sourced from BetMGM. (yet to be updated)

Venus Williams / Leylah Fernandez vs Taylor Townsend / Katerina Siniakova prediction

Townsend and Siniakova at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships - Source: Getty
Townsend and Siniakova at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships - Source: Getty

Williams and Fernandez have lit up the US Open with their brilliant performances this week. The US-Canadian duo has the fans firmly behind their backs and will be tough to beat in the last eight. They also looked coordinated and in sync in the previous few rounds.

Ad

Townsend and Siniakova, meanwhile, have already won a Major at the Australian Open this year. They missed it in Paris and Wimbledon, but will be fancying their chances in New York. Townsend also reached the fourth round of the singles competition but failed to overcome Barbora Krejcikova in a three-set bout.

Considering their record at the Majors and results this year, Townsend and Siniakova will be heavy favorites to win. The duo will be tested against a solid team on Tuesday, but are most likely to use their experience and enter the last four in New York.

Pick: Townsend and Siniakova in straight sets.

About the author
Aman Mohamed

Aman Mohamed

Twitter icon

Aman is a journalist at Sportskeeda whose write-ups range from news to listicles. While tennis is his forte, he is passionate about cricket and football as well. Aman's articles recently crossed 1 million views on Sportskeeda. He has strong sports writing and journalism skills and is adept at writing, researching, and communicating with the editorial team. Alongside, he's an entrepreneur.

Know More

Venus Williams and Father Richard recall one match that 7-time Grand Slam champion "should have won"

Quick Links

Edited by Aayush Kapoor
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications