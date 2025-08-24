US Open 2025: Venus Williams vs Karolina Muchova preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Venus Williams vs (11) Karolina Muchova

Date: August 24, 2025

Tournament: 2025 US Open

Round: First Round (Round of 128)

Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Centre, New York, USA

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $90,000,000

Live Telecast: USA - ESPN, ESPN+ | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN, RDS

Venus Williams vs Karolina Muchova preview

Venus Williams will take on Karolina Muchova in the first round of the US Open.

Williams is still going strong at the age of 45. She missed the majority of the season so far and returned to the main tour in Washington. The American defeated Peyton Stearns in the first round, but lost to Magdalena Frech in the second. The Pole defeated her in straight sets, 6-2, 6-2.

Williams will enter New York after a first-round exit in Cincinnati. She took on Jessica Bouzas Maneiro of Spain and lost in a gripping encounter, 6-4, 6-4. The former World No. 1 is making her 25th appearance at the Flushing Meadows this year.

Muchova at the Cincinnati Open 2025 - Day 6 - Source: Getty

Meanwhile, Karolina Muchova has had an average season, considering her high standards. After semifinal runs in Linz and Dubai, she reached the fourth round in Indian Wells. She also participated in the Wimbledon Championships, but lost to Wang Xin Yu in the first round.

The Czech will enter New York after a third-round exit in Cincinnati. She started her campaign with a potent win against Caroline Garcia but lost to Varvara Gracheva of France. Gracheva stunned her in straight sets, 6-2, 6-4.

Venus Williams vs Karolina Muchova head-to-head

Muchova leads the head-to-head against Williams 1-0. She defeated the American in the first round of the US Open in 2020.

Venus Williams vs Karolina Muchova odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Venus Williams +600 +1.5(+190) Over 18.5(-125) Karolina Muchova -1100 -1.5(-295) Under 18.5(-115)

All odds are sourced by BetMGM.

Venus Williams vs Karolina Muchova prediction

Williams showed her resilience despite a tough loss against Maneiro in Cincinnati. The American may be missing elite fitness required at the highest level, but can still give most opponents a run for their money on the court. If she finds her rhythm in opening 20 minutes, Muchova could have her hands full in New York.

The Czech, on the contrary, has yet to compete at her peak potential this year. She's struggled to silence her critics at the Majors and will be eager to finish on a high in New York. Muchova has reached the semifinals of the US Open in the last two years, which showcases her ability on the hard courts.

Williams will have the home support behind her, but will need to pull a rabbit out of her hat to win on Monday. It is most likely that Muchova absorbs the early pressure and provides the killer blow in the first round.

Pick: Muchova to win in straight sets.

