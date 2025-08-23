US Open 2025: Victoria Azarenka vs Hina Inoue preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Victoria Azarenka vs Hina Inoue

Date: August 24, 2025

Tournament: 2025 US Open

Round: First Round (Round of 128)

Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Centre, New York, USA

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $90,000,000

Live Telecast: USA - ESPN, ESPN+ | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN, RDS

Victoria Azarenka vs Hina Inoue preview

Victoria Azarenka will take on Hina Inoue in the first round of the US Open.

Azarenka is still going strong at the age of 36. After early exits in Melbourne, Indian Wells and Dubai, she reached the second round in Paris and the last 16 in Bad Homburg. She also participated in the Wimbledon Championships, but lost to Anastasia Zakharova in the first round.

Azarenka is a three-time runner-up at the US Open. She reached the finals in 2012, 2013, and 2020, but couldn't make her mark on any of those occasions. With ample rest after the Wimbledon Championships, she will be eager to make a deep run this year.

Inoue reacts after a point in the Hong Kong Tennis Open - Source: Getty

Meanwhile, Hina Inoue has played most of her tennis on the ITF circuit so far. She entered the qualifiers in Paris and Wimbledon, but couldn't secure a place in the main draw. The American has clinched a title in Monastir (ITF W15) and reached the semifinals in Montemor-o-Novo (ITF W50) this year.

Inoue has booked her place in the US Open main draw via the qualifiers. She started her campaign by cruising past Lauren Davis and Simona Waltert in the first two rounds and then brushed aside Lucrezia Stefanini in the third. The 22-year-old defeated Stefanini in straight sets, 7-6(4), 6-1.

Victoria Azarenka vs Hina Inoue head-to-head

The head-to-head between the duo is locked at 0-0.

Victoria Azarenka vs Hina Inoue odds

Player Name Moneyline Victoria Azarenka -900 Hina Inoue +525

All odds are sourced by BetMGM (More to be updated when available).

Victoria Azarenka vs Hina Inoue prediction

After a decent season in 2024, Azarenka has struggled to make a valuable contribution this year. She will need to strategise to her advantage against stiff competition and make things work at the highest level. The Belarusian likes to play an aggressive brand of tennis and has a solid all-around game.

Inoue, on the contrary, showed her class with a clinical performance in the qualifiers. She has a great chance to continue her run against an out-of-form Azarenka on tour. The youngster has yet to drop a set in New York and looks comfortable on the hard courts.

Despite being vulnerable in the last few months, Azarenka will be a slight favorite to win. With experience on her side and a dependable record at the US Open, she is most likely to come out on top in the first round.

Pick: Azarenka to win in three sets.

