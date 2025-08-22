US Open 2025: Victoria Mboko vs Barbora Krejcikova preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (22) Victoria Mboko vs Barbora Krejcikova

Date: August 24, 2025

Tournament: US Open 2025

Round: First Round (Round of 128)

Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, New York, USA

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $90,000,000

Live Telecast: USA - ESPN | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN, RDS

Victoria Mboko vs Barbora Krejcikova preview

Victoria Mboko at the Canadian Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

22nd seed Victoria Mboko will face two-time Major champion Barbora Krejcikova in the first round of the US Open 2025.

Mboko first rose to prominence at the start of the season after claiming five titles on the ITF circuit until March. She then made her WTA Tour debut at the Miami Open and beat Camila Osorio in her opener. She gave 10th seed Paula Badosa a tough fight in the second round but lost to her in three sets.

Mboko had Coco Gauff on the ropes at the Italian Open during their second-round contest. However, she blew a one-set lead to lose the match. She later finished as the runner-up at the Parma Challenger, and reached the third round of the French Open as a qualifier on her Grand Slam debut.

While Mboko fell in the qualifying rounds of Wimbledon, she got a second shot as a lucky loser and made the second round. After a second-round exit from the Citi DC Open, she headed back home for the Canadian Open. The teenager took the world by storm with her run there, beating four Major champions, including Naomi Osaka in the final, to claim her maiden WTA title.

Krejcikova returned to the tour in May following an injury hiatus. She reached the second round of the French Open, and her title defense at Wimbledon concluded in the third round. While she lost in the first round of the Canadian Open after that, she rebounded with a fourth-round showing at the Cincinnati Open.

Victoria Mboko vs Barbora Krejcikova head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between them, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.

Victoria Mboko vs Barbora Krejcikova odds

(Odds will be added once they're available)

Victoria Mboko vs Barbora Krejcikova prediction

Barbora Krejcikova at the Cincinnati Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Mboko established herself as a bonafide star with her run at the Canadian Open. She skipped the Cincinnati Open after her title-winning run in Montreal, and will now arrive at the US Open on a seven-match winning streak. She was ranked outside the top 300 at the start of the season and eight months later, she's a top 25 seed at a Major.

Krejcikova posted her best result since her return to the tour by reaching the fourth round in Cincinnati. She has a 6-4 record at the US Open, with four of those wins coming during her quarterfinal run in 2021 on her debut.

Mboko hasn't lost in the first round of a Major so far, clearing the opening hurdle on her French Open and Wimbledon debuts this year. While Krejcikova at her best is a formidable opponent to face right off the bat, the teenager should be able to sustain her current momentum to make a winning debut in New York as well.

Pick: Victoria Mboko to win in three sets.

