US Open 2025: Women's singles draw analysis, preview and prediction ft. potential Coco Gauff-Naomi Osaka 4R, Iga Swiatek-Amanda Anisimova Wimbledon rematch

The highly anticipated draw for the 2025 US Open women’s singles has finally been revealed. Over the next two weeks, 128 of the best players in the world will battle it out for the final Grand Slam trophy of the season.

Defending champion Aryna Sabalenka arrives in New York looking to replicate her dominant run from last year. The Belarusian has been a consistent force on hard courts, but she faces stiff competition from World No. 2 Iga Swiatek, who is fresh off a brilliant summer swing that included titles in Wimbledon and Cincinnati.

Home favorite Coco Gauff, seeded third, will also carry huge expectations on her shoulders as she looks to capture her second US Open crown in front of an electrifying New York crowd.

Madison Keys, the sixth seed and reigning Australian Open champion, heads into the tournament brimming with confidence. Veterans like fourth seed Jessica Pegula, seventh seed Jasmine Paolini, and ninth seed Elena Rybakina join 18-year-old fifth seed Mirra Andreeva, eighth seed Amanda Anisimova, and 10th seed Emma Navarro to round out a strong top 10.

The tournament promises high-quality matchups right from the opening rounds, with early clashes between seeded stars and rising talents. The 2025 edition also carries added weight with its record-breaking $90 million prize pool, further underlining the prestige and intensity of this year’s event.

So, let’s explore how the women’s draw at the 2025 US Open could unfold.

Top Half: Aryna Sabalenka, Jessica Pegula, Elena Rybakina, & Emma Raducanu headline a section packed with power and variety

Aryna Sabalenka at the Cincinnati Open 2025 - Source: Getty

Seeded players: (1) Aryna Sabalenka, (4) Jessica Pegula, (5) Mirra Andreeva, (7) Jasmine Paolini, (9) Elena Rybakina, (10) Emma Navarro, (14) Clara Tauson, (16) Belinda Bencic, (17) Liudmila Samsonova, (19) Elise Mertens, (22) Victoria Mboko, (24) Veronika Kudermetova, (25) Jelena Ostapenko, (30) Dayana Yastremska, (31) Leylah Fernandez, (32) McCartney Kessler

Dark Horse: Victoria Mboko

The Canadian teen exploded onto the scene with her first WTA title in Montreal, toppling Gauff, Rybakina, and Osaka along the way. Fresh from that breakthrough, she enters the US Open as a dangerous underdog to watch.

Analysis: Defending champion Aryna Sabalenka (1) opens against Rebeka Masarova. The Belarusian’s explosive power still makes her the player to beat, though nerves in New York have undone her in the past.

Her quarter is loaded, Emma Raducanu (21), who starts against a qualifier, and Elena Rybakina (9), who faces wildcard Julieta Pareja, are both lurking. A Raducanu–Rybakina fourth-round clash would be a blockbuster, with the winner likely to meet Sabalenka in the quarterfinals.

In the other quarter of the top half, Jessica Pegula (4) starts against Mayar Sherif. She has struggled to produce at Slams this season, but remains dangerous on hard courts.

Rising star Mirra Andreeva (5) begins against Alycia Parks and is another threat in this half, along with another 18-year-old, Canada's Mboko. Andreeva and Mboko could meet as early as the fourth round with a potential quarterfinal against Pegula looming.

Semifinal Prediction: Aryna Sabalenka def. Jessica Pegula

Bottom Half: Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff, Madison Keys, and Naomi Osaka lead a half filled with Grand Slam champions and home favorites

Iga Swiatek at the 2025 US Open - Source: Getty

Seeded players: (2) Iga Swiatek, (3) Coco Gauff, (6) Madison Keys, (8) Amanda Anisimova, (11) Karolina Muchova, (12) Elina Svitolina, (13) Ekaterina Alexandrova, (15) Daria Kasatkina, (18) Beatriz Haddad Maia, (20) Diana Shnaider, (21) Linda Noskova, (23) Naomi Osaka, (26) Sofia Kenin, (27) Marta Kostyuk, (28) Magdalena Frech, (29) Anna Kalinskaya

Dark Horse: Naomi Osaka

The former US Open champion is back in the mix and lands in Coco Gauff’s section. If her serve clicks, Osaka could disrupt the seedings and make a deep run.

Analysis: World No. 2 Iga Swiatek headlines the bottom half and opens against Emiliana Arango. The Pole is coming straight from her Cincinnati title and looks sharp. Her path could lead to a quarterfinal against Amanda Anisimova (8), a rematch of their Wimbledon final earlier this summer.

Anisimova starts against Kimberly Birrell and has the firepower to challenge if she rediscovers her rhythm. Coco Gauff (3) begins her campaign against Ajla Tomljanovic, and her section is stacked. Naomi Osaka (23) is a likely fourth-round opponent, which would be a blockbuster clash.

If Gauff advances, a quarterfinal against Madison Keys (6) looms. Keys, who opens against Renata Zarazua, could run into Venus Williams in the fourth round in what would be a nostalgic all-American battle.

If results follow the seeding, the semifinals could feature Swiatek against Gauff or Swiatek against Keys.

Semifinal Prediction: Iga Swiatek def. Coco Gauff

US Open 2025 Final prediction

If Iga Swiatek and Aryna Sabalenka meet in the 2025 US Open women’s final, it promises a gripping clash of Swiatek’s relentless defense against Sabalenka’s raw power. Swiatek's consistency this season could help her edge Sabalenka in a three-set match.

Iga Swiatek def. Aryna Sabalenka

