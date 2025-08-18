US Open 2025: Women's singles qualifying predictions ft. Carson Branstine vs Wang Xiyu

128 women will contest the first round of qualifying at the 2025 US Open, which is scheduled to begin on August 18. A total of 16 qualifiers will have the opportunity to get into the main draw of the New York Major, starting from August 24.

Of the 32 seeded players, three American players are in the draw, including seventh-seeded qualifier Katie Volynets, tenth-seeded qualifier Bernard Pera, and 22nd-seeded Varvara Lepchenko.

Let's look at some of the matches from the first round of the women's singles qualifying at the 2025 US Open.

#1 Carson Branstine vs Wang Xiyu

One of the first-round matches in women's singles qualifying at the 2025 US Open will feature Carson Branstine taking on 31st-seeded qualifier Wang Xiyu.

Branstine has a 27-17 win/loss record this year, with her best result being winning the title at an ITF event in Santa Domingo. Her last event was an ITF event in Landisville, where she lost 6-7 (2), 2-6 against Lanlana Tararudee in the first round.

Wang has a 15-12 win/loss record this year, with an ITF title in Lexington. Her last event was the ITF event in Landisville, where she had to retire from her first-round match against Iryna Shymanovich.

Provided Wang had to retire from her last match, and Branstine's current form, the Canadian is the favorite to win the upcoming match.

Predicted winner- Carson Branstine

#2 Katie Volynets vs Sofia Kostoulas

In Picture: Katie Volynets in action (Getty)

Seventh-seeded qualifier Katie Volynets will face Sofia Kostoulas in the first round of qualifying at the 2025 US Open.

Volynets has a 22-21 win/loss record in 2025, with her best result being a runner-up finish at the Oeiras Challenger event. Her last event was the Cincinnati Open, where she lost 4-6, 6-3, 4-6 against Varvara Gracheva in the first round.

Costoulas has a 35-17 win/loss record this year, winning two ITF titles in Helsinki and Calvi. Her last event was the ITF event in Warsaw, where she lost 7-5, 3-6, 3-6 against Viktorija Golubic in the second round.

This is the first meeting between the two players, with the home player, Volynets, being the favorite to win the upcoming match at the US Open.

Predicted winner- Katie Volynets

#3 Bernarda Pera vs Emerson Jones

In Picture: Bernarda Pera in action (Getty)

Tenth-seeded qualifier Bernarda Pera is set to take on Emerson Jones in the first round of women's singles qualifying at the 2025 US Open.

Pera has a 16-21 win/loss record this year, with her best result being a quarterfinal finish at the ASB Classic. Her last event was the Cincinnati Open, where she lost 2-6, 6-4, 5-7 against Eva Lys in the first round.

Jones has a 19-10 win/loss record in 2025, winning an ITF title in Fukuoka this year. Her last event was Wimbledon, where she lost 2-6, 2-6 against Diane Parry in the final round of qualifying.

This is the first time these two players will be playing each other, with Pera being the favorite to win the upcoming match at the US Open, as she is the more experienced player.

Predicted winner- Bernarda Pera

#4 Varvara Lepchenko vs Janice Tjen

In Picture: Varvara Lepchenko in action (Getty)

31st-seeded qualifier and home favorite, Varvara Lepchenko, will face Janice Tjen in the first round of the women's singles qualifying at the 2025 US Open.

Lepchenko has a 24-24 win/loss record this year, with her best results being semifinal finishes at the ITF events in Oeiras and Lexington. Her last event was the Cincinnati Open, where she lost 2-6, 1-6 against Ella Seidel in the first round of qualifying.

Tjen has won 55 of the 65 matches she has played in 2025, winning six ITF events this year in Goyang, Andong, Maanshan, Luzhou, Taizhou, and Taipei. Her last event was the ITF event in Landisville, where she lost 6-7 (4), 6-3, 4-6 against Petra Marcinko in the final.

This is the first meeting between the players, but being the home favorite, Lepchenko will be the favorite to win the upcoming match at the US Open.

Predicted winner- Varvara Lepchenko

