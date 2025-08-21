US Open 2025: Women's singles qualifying R2 predictions ft. Aoi Ito vs Guiomar Maristany, Sachia Vickery vs Ella Seidel

The tennis carnival has shifted to the 2025 US Open this week. The top players on tour are going to be in action at the last Major of the year in New York.

The qualification rounds and mixed doubles competition have already begun at the US Open. Many top players like Carlos Alcaraz and Emma Raducanu participated under the new format but lost to the likes of Jack Draper and Jessica Pegula in the first round.

Meanwhile, Francesca Jones and Katie Volynets are a part of the women's qualification rounds. While Jones edged past Viktoria Hruncakova in the first round, Volynets couldn't complete her encounter due to a rain delay.

Without further ado, let's look at the lineup and predictions for Day Two of the women's qualification rounds:

4) Aoi Ito vs Guiomar Maristany

First up, Aoi Ito will take on Guiomar Maristany in the second qualification round of the US Open.

Ito has quickly become a fan-favorite on tour. After early exits in Doha, Dubai, Indian Wells, and Miami, she reached the third round in Montreal and Cincinnati. She started her campaign in New York with a solid win against Anna Lena Friedsam in the first round.

Meanwhile, Guiomar Maristany has yet to find her feet on the main tour. After a runner-up finish in Zagreb (ITF W75), she registered a first-round appearance at the Lasi Open. The Spaniard started her campaign with a convincing win against Tiantsoa Sarah in the first round.

Ito has adapted quickly to the main tour. Her recent results and versatile all-around game should see her through to the next round.

Predicted Winner: Aoi Ito

3) Francesca Jones vs Ekaterine Gorgodze

Francesca Jones on the main tour - Source: Getty

Next up, Francesca Jones will take on Ekaterine Gorgodze in the second qualification round of the US Open.

Jones is constantly improving her game on tour. After title-winning runs in Vacaria and Prague (ITF W75 events), she reached the last 16 in Eastbourne and Lasi. The Brit defeated Viktoria Hruncakova 6-3, 6-4 in the first round of the US Open qualifiers.

Gorgodze, meanwhile, is still going strong at the age of 33. She secured runner-up finishes in Koper (W75) and Lopota (W50), which were her best results this year. The Georgian defeated Heather Watson in the first qualification round, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Jones is the top seed in the US Open qualifiers. She hardly broke a sweat dealing with Hruncakova in the first round and shouldn't have too many problems against the Georgian in the second.

Predicted Winner: Francesca Jones

2) Sashia Vickery vs Ella Seidel

Next up, Sachia Vickery will take on Ella Seidel in the second qualification round.

Vickery hasn't played a lot of tennis this year. She entered the qualifiers in Auckland and Melbourne, but couldn't book her place in the main draw. The American started her campaign by cruising past Anastasiya Soboleva in the first qualification round.

Ella Seidel, meanwhile, is one of the most exciting youngsters on tour. After a first-round exit in Wimbledon, she reached the fourth round of the Cincinnati Open this year. The German brushed aside Kathinka Von Deichmann 6-3, 6-2 in the first qualification round.

Seidel has been in scintillating form this month. She almost entered the quarterfinals in Cincinnati via the qualifiers and now has a great chance to impress in New York. The 20-year-old should be able to outsmart her tricky opponent in the next round.

Predicted Winner: Ella Seidel

1) Varvara Gracheva vs Tara Wurth

Gracheva in action at the Cincinnati Open 2025 - Day 9 - Source: Getty

Lastly, Varvara Gracheva will take on Tara Wurth in the second qualification round of the US Open.

Gracheva is an established player on tour. After a semifinal run in Eastbourne, she reached the last 16 in Lasi and the quarterfinals in Cincinnati. The Frenchwoman defeated Madison Brengle in the first round of the US Open qualifiers, 7-5, 6-3.

Tara Wurth, meanwhile, has played most of her tennis on the ITF circuit this year. She participated in Hamburg last month, but lost to Diane Parry in the first round. The Croat started her campaign with a potent win against Arina Rodionova in New York, 6-1, 7-5.

Gracheva showed her resilience by reaching the last eight in Cincinnati. She outfoxed two seeded players at the event and will be eager to continue her solid form in New York. The 25-year-old should be able to pass this test.

Predicted Winner: Varvara Gracheva

