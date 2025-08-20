US Open 2025: Women's singles qualifying R2 predictions ft. Francesca Jones vs Ekaterine Gorgodze, Katie Volynets vs Amelia Honer

The women's qualifying event at the 2025 US Open is underway as the first-round matches have come to an end. 23 of the 32 seeded players in the qualifying draw have reached the second round.

Of the seeded American players in the qualifying draw, only seventh-seeded Katie Volynets has reached the second round. Of the unseeded American players, Fiona Crawley, Amelia Honer, Sachia Vickery, Ayana Akli, Hina Inoue, and Claire Lu have reached the second round.

Let's look at some of the matches in the second round of the women's qualifying event at the 2025 US Open

#1 Francesca Jones vs Ekaterine Gorgodze

Top-seeded Francesca Jones will face Ekaterine Gorgodze in the second round of the women's singles qualifying at the 2025 US Open.

Jones has a 38-13 win/loss record in 2025, winning four ITF titles in Vacaria, Prague, Contrexville, and Palermo. At the US Open, she began with a 6-3, 6-4 win over Viktoria Hruncakova in the first round of qualifying.

Gorgodze has a 43-21 win/loss record in 2025, winning an ITF event in Lapota. At the US Open, she began with a qualifying journey with a 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 victory against Heather Watson in the second round.

This is the first meeting between the two players, with Jones being the favorite to win the upcoming match.

Predicted winner- Francesca Jones

#2 Tereza Valentova vs Tatiana Prozorova

In Picture: Tereza Valentova in action (Getty)

Second-seeded qualifier Tereza Valentova will face Tatiana Prozorova in the second round of the women's qualifying at the 2025 US Open.

Valentova has a 40-9 win/loss record in 2025, winning four ITF titles in Porto, Murska Sobota, Grado, and Porto. At New York, she began with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Mona Barthel in the first round of qualifying.

Prozorova has a 26-12 win/loss record in 2025, winning two titles in New Delhi and Bengaluru. She began her qualifying journey at the US Open with a 6-3, 6-3 win over Martina Trevisan in the first round.

This is the first meeting between the two players, with Valentova being the favorite to win the upcoming match.

Predicted winner- Tereza Valentova

#3 Dalma Galfi vs Fiona Crawley

In Picture: Dalma Galfi (Getty)

Fourth-seeded qualifier Dalmi Galfi is set to play against home favorite Fiona Crawley in the second round of the women's singles qualifying at the 2025 US Open.

Galfi has a 32-18 win/loss record in 2025, winning two ITF titles in Vic and Oeiras. In New York, she began with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Akasha Urhobo in the first round of qualifying.

Crawley has a 36-14 win/loss record in 2025, with two ITF titles in Decatur and Wichita. She began her qualifying journey in New York with a 6-2, 6-3 win over Louisa Chirico in the first round.

This is the first meeting between the two players, with Galfi being the favorite to win the upcoming match.

Predicted winner- Dalma Galfi

#4 Katie Volynets vs Amelia Honer

In picture: Katie Volynets in action (Getty)

Seventh seed Katie Volynets will face compatriot Amelia Honer in the second round of the 2025 US Open.

With a runner-up finish at the ITF event in Oeiras, Volynets has a 23-21 win/loss record in 2025. She began her campaign in New York with a 6-3, 6-4 win over Sofia Costoulas in the first round of qualifying.

Honer has won 10 of the 15 matches in 2025, winning an ITF event in Florence. She began her qualifying journey in New York with a 6-2, 6-3 win over Whitney Osuigwe in the first round.

This is the first meeting between the two players, with Volynets being the favorite to win the upcoming match.

Predicted winner- Katie Volynets

