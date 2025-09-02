US Open Day 10: Women's singles & doubles predictions ft. Jessica Pegula vs Barbora Krejcikova, Aryna Sabalenka vs Marketa Vondrousova 

The women's quarterfinal matches at the 2025 US Open are scheduled to be held on Tuesday. The first week of the event has presented some amazing tennis so far.

Notably, Naomi Osaka is back in the quarterfinals of the US Open for the first time since 2020. She defeated Coco Gauff in straight sets in the fourth round, 6-3, 6-2.

Meanwhile, Iga Swiatek and Aryna Sabalenka are also through to the last eight in New York. The Pole registered a commanding victory against Ekaterina Alexandrova in the previous round, 6-3, 6-1.

With all to play for at the Flushing Meadows, let's look at the line-up and predictions for Day Ten:

1) Jessica Pegula vs Barbora Krejcikova

First up, Jessica Pegula will take on Barbora Krejcikova in the quarterfinals of the US Open.

Pegula has recovered well after a slumpy last few weeks on tour. She entered New York after third-round exits in Montreal and Cincinnati. The American defeated Anna Blinkova and Victoria Azarenka in the initial few rounds and then brushed aside Ann Li to secure a quarterfinal berth in New York.

Meanwhile, Barbora Krejcikova missed the first few months of the season due to injury. She's quickly found her rhythm by amassing a quarter-final finish in Eastbourne and a fourth appearance in Cincinnati last month. The Czech eliminated Emma Navarro and Taylor Townsend in the previous two rounds.

Pegula has already captured three titles this year and will be desperate to do well in New York. She'll be up against a formidable opponent on Tuesday, but is still most likely to come out on top.

Predicted Winner: Jessica Pegula

2) Aryna Sabalenka vs Marketa Vondrousova

Next up, Aryna Sabalenka will take on Marketa Vondrousova in the quarterfinals of the US Open.

Sabalenka will feel gutted to miss out on a Major title this year. Despite reaching the finals in Paris and Melbourne, she failed to tip the scales in her favour. The Belarusian has been solid in New York, cruising past Polina Kudermetova, Leylah Fernandez and Cristina Bucsa in the previous three rounds.

Meanwhile, Marketa Vondrousova has risen to the occasion in New York. Apart from a title-winning run in Berlin, the Czech has struggled to achieve a notable result this year. She's been excellent in New York, breezing past Jasmine Paolini and Elena Rybakina in the previous two rounds.

Sabalenka has yet to drop a set at the US Open. She leads the head-to-head battle against Vondrousova and should be able to eliminate the in-form Czech in the upcoming round.

Predicted Winner: Aryna Sabalenka

3) Venus Williams / Leylah Fernandez vs Katerina Siniakova / Taylor Townsend

Next up, Venus Williams and Leylah Fernandez will lock horns with Taylor Townsend and Katerina Siniakova in the quarterfinals.

Williams and Fernandez have been brilliant in the women's doubles competition so far. They outclassed the 12th seeds Ekaterina Alexandrova and Shuai Zhang in the last round, 6-3, 6-4.

Meanwhile, Townsend and Siniakova are the top seeds in New York. They entered the US Open after a semifinal run at the Wimbledon Championships. The duo eliminated Yue Yuan and Camila Osoria in the previous round, 6-2, 6-2.

While the US-Canadian duo have lit up the Flushing Meadows with their amazing tennis, dealing with the top seeds will be a tough ask in the quarterfinals. They're most likely to come up short in the last eight.

Predicted Winners: Taylor Townsend and Katerina Siniakova

4) Jasmine Paolini / Sara Errani vs Asia Muhammad / Demi Schuurs

Lastly, Jasmine Paolini and Sara Errani will take on Asia Muhammad and Demi Schuurs in the quarterfinals.

Paolini failed to make a significant impact at the Majors, but is still alive in the doubles competition in New York. She's partnered alongside Sara Errani, who already won the mixed doubles competition last month. The duo outfoxed Fanny Stollar and Wu Fang-Hsien in the previous round, 6-2, 2-6, 6-3.

Meanwhile, Asia Muhammad and Demi Schuurs entered New York after a semifinal run in Berlin and a second-round exit in Cincinnati. They've been solid so far and defeated Aleksandra Krunic and Anna Danilina in the previous round, 6-2, 4-6, 6-4.

Considering their experience at the highest level and results in the last two years, Paolini and Errani will have a slight edge in this bout. The Italians should be able to enter the last four in New York.

Predicted Winner: Jasmine Paolini / Sara Errani

