US Open Day 2: Men's singles predictions ft. Gabriel Diallo vs Damir Dzumhur, Ugo Humbert vs Adam Walton

The first round will continue on Day 2 (Monday, August 25) of the US Open 2025. The season's final Major has quite a few storylines going on. Novak Djokovic is bidding to capture his record 25th Major title.

Jannik Sinner is gunning to become the first man to defend the US Open since Roger Federer did the same in 2008. He's also attempting to win three Major titles in the same season, a feat accomplished by only six players in the past.

Carlos Alcaraz is seeking his sixth Major title, while Americans Taylor Fritz and Ben Shelton are looking to end the title drought for the host nation. As the action continues in New York, here are the predictions for a few of the men's singles matches set for Day 2 of the US Open 2025:

#1. Gabriel Diallo vs Damir Dzumhur

Diallo has a 23-18 record this season. After a slow start, he rose to prominence after making the Madrid Open quarterfinals as a lucky loser. A few weeks later, he won his maiden title on the ATP Tour at the Libema Open. He has reached the second round of every Major this year, and made the third round of last year's US Open on his debut.

Dzumhur is having a resurgence this year. From the start of 2020 until the end of 2024, he compiled a 13-27 record at the ATP level. He has raised his level considerably this season, tallying 18 wins as well as 18 losses so far. He advanced to the third round of a Major for the first time since 2018, doing so at the French Open. He recently made the second round of the Cincinnati Open, his best result in the lead-up to the season's final Major.

Diallo, on the other hand, reached the second round of four warm-up tournaments prior to the US Open. Based on how each player has performed over the past few weeks, the Canadian will be expected to win their first career meeting.

Predicted winner: Gabriel Diallo

#2. Tristan Boyer vs James Duckworth

Tristan Boyer at the Canadian Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Boyer made his Grand Slam debut after successfully qualifying for the Australian Open at the start of the season. He eventually lost to Alex de Minaur in the second round. He faltered in the qualifying rounds of the next two Majors and received a wildcard to compete at the US Open.

Boyer has a 4-8 record this year, and all of his wins have come on hardcourts. He recently reached the second round of the Canadian Open and the Cincinnati Open. Duckworth came quite close to qualifying for the US Open but came up short in the final qualifying round. Nevertheless, he still found a place in the main draw as a lucky loser.

Duckworth has a 5-10 record this season, with a quarterfinal finish at the Los Cabos Open being his best result. He has been competing in New York for a while now, though he hasn't tasted a lot of success here. He has a 2-9 record here and has advanced beyond the first round only once since 2018. While Boyer is a rookie on the ATP Tour, he should be able to fight his way past the Aussie veteran for his first win at his home Slam.

Predicted winner: Tristan Boyer

#3. Ugo Humbert vs Adam Walton

Humbert has a 12-6 record on hardcourts this year. He won the title in Marseille and reached the fourth round of the Australian Open. He only participated in the Cincinnati Open prior to the US Open, losing to Frances Tiafoe in the third round. With a 3-7 record at the season's final Major, this hasn't been a happy hunting ground for him.

Walton recently progressed to his maiden semifinal at the ATP level at the Los Cabos Open. He also beat former World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev en route to the third round of the Cincinnati Open, and previously made the fourth round of the Miami Open as well.

Walton's win against Medvedev was his first against a top 20 player. He made his US Open debut last year and crashed out in the first round. Even though he has made a lot of progress this year, he will still be the underdog against Humbert. The latter's experience and achievements make him the favorite, though his loss wouldn't be too shocking given his poor record in New York.

Predicted winner: Ugo Humbert

#4. Jiri Lehecka vs Borna Coric

Jiri Lehecka at the Cincinnati Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Lehecka has performed quite well this season, putting together a 30-17 record so far. He won the title in Brisbane at the start of the season and made the fourth round of the Australian Open as well. His preparations for the US Open went decently, with back-to-back fourth-round appearances at the Canadian Open and the Cincinnati Open.

Coric has won only one match at the ATP level while taking seven losses. His only win came at the start of the year at the United Cup, beating Felix Auger-Aliassime. While he hasn't done much on the ATP Tour, he did win four titles on the Challenger circuit. Two of them were on hardcourts as well.

Coric progressed to his only Major quarterfinal so far at the US Open 2020. He has won only one match at the tournament since then, and has lost in the first round for the past two years. After falling at the opening hurdle in his first two appearances, Lehecka reached the third round of the US Open last year. Considering Coric's poor string of results on the ATP Tour, this contest leans heavily in Lehecka's favor.

Predicted winner: Jiri Lehecka

