US Open Day 2: Women's singles predictions ft. Elina Svitolina vs Anna Bondar, Taylor Townsend vs Antonia Ruzic 

The 2025 US Open is back with another exciting edition on tour. The best players in the tennis world will battle for 2000 points at the iconic Major.

Aryna Sabalenka and Iga Swiatek are the top two seeds in New York. Sabalenka claimed the honors last year and will be eager to successfully defend her title this time around.

Meanwhile, Venus Williams will make her 25th appearance at the US Open. The American is a four-time finalist, securing title-winning runs in 2000 and 2001.

Without further ado, let's look at the line-up and predictions for women's singles matches on Day Two.

4) Elina Svitolina vs Anna Bondar

Svitolina is the 12th seed at the US Open this year - Source: Getty

First up, Elina Svitolina will take on Anna Bondar in the first round of the US Open. Svitolina has had a propitious season so far. Apart from a title-winning run in Rouen, she reached the quarterfinals in Paris, Rome and Montreal.

The Ukrainian has been slightly vulnerable in the last few weeks and heads to New York on the back of a second round exit in Charleston.

Bondar, meanwhile, has had a quiet season on tour. After a second round exit in Paris, she secured a runner-up finish in Hamburg. She heads to the US Open after first round exits in Cincinnati and Monterrey.

No points for guessing that Svitolina will be a clear favorite to win. The Ukrainian has been solid at the Majors this year and will hope to achieve a notable result in New York.

Predicted Winner: Elina Svitolina

3) Caroline Garcia vs Kamilla Rakhimova

Garcia will compete at the US Open for the last time this year - Source: Getty

Next up, Carolina Garcia will take on Kamilla Rakhimova in the first round of the US Open.

Garcia has announced that she will retire at the end of this year. Apart from second round finishes in Indian Wells, Miami and Cincinnati, she also reached the semifinals in Guadalajara on tour last year. The French pro is making her 13th appearance at the US Open.

Meanwhile, Rakhimova has yet to make a significant impact on tour. After early exits in Paris and Nottingham, she reached the quarterfinals in Eastbourne. The Russian will enter New York after a second round exit in Monterrey.

Garcia is usually consistent at the Majors, but hasn't played a full schedule this year. She might be more motivated than her opponent during her last outing in New York. Considering their record and skill set on hard court, the French pro might just sneak through to the second round.

Predicted Winner: Caroline Garcia

2) Maria Sakkari vs Tatjania Maria

Next up, Maria Sakkari will take on Tatjana Maria in the first round of the US Open.

Sakkari has yet to find consistency on the main tour. After a fourth round exit in Madrid, she reached the last 16 in Rosmalen and quarterfinals in Washington. The 30-year-old struggled to keep up the momentum and missed out in Cincinnati and Monterrey.

Meanwhile, Tatjana Maria is still making moves at the age of 38. After a quarterfinal exit in Bogata, she stunned the women's locker room by winning the title at Queen's Club. The German will enter New York after second round exits in Cincinnati and Monterrey.

Considering their record on hard courts and recent results on tour, Sakkari should be able to come out on top. The Greek player won't have an easy task on her hands, but is most likely to outmuscle her opponent in the first round.

Predicted Winner: Maria Sakkari

1) Taylor Townsend vs Antonia Ruzic

Townsend at the US Open Tennis Championship in the past - Source: Getty

Lastly, Taylor Townsend will take on Antonia Ruzic in the first round of the US Open.

Townsend is a top player on the women's circuit. Apart from her amazing record on the double's circuit, she's been impressive in singles competition as well this year. The American enters New York after a quarterfinal run in Washington and a third round finish in Cincinnati.

Ruzic, meanwhile, has captured two titles on the ITF circuit, but needs to find her range on the main tour. She reached the second round in Rome and last 16 in Nottingham this year. The Croat heads to Flushing Meadows after a solid quarterfinal exit in Monterrey.

Townsend will have the home crowd support and momentum on her side after promising results in the last few weeks. She is most likely to use her experience and outfox Ruzic in the first round.

Predicted Winner: Taylor Townsend

