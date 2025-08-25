US Open Day 3: Men's singles predictions ft. Brandon Holt vs Nuno Borges, Francisco Cerundolo vs Matteo Arnaldi

Day 3 (Tuesday, August 26) of the US Open 2025 will mark the conclusion of the first round. Former World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev, who hoisted the winner's trophy here in 2021, crashed out in the first round. He slumped to a five-set defeat against Benjamin Bonzi in a tense meeting with plenty of drama.

Ad

Leading title contenders Novak Djokovic, Taylor Fritz and Ben Shelton, among others, were among the victors on the first day of the tournament. The second day is currently underway, with Carlos Alcaraz in action towards the end of the day.

With most of the players already through to the next round, players competing on the third day will be keen to join them as well. Here are the predictions for some of the men's singles matches set for Day 3 of the US Open 2025:

Ad

Trending

#1. Brandon Holt vs Nuno Borges

Holt has a 1-7 record on the ATP Tour this year, with his sole win coming on grass. His preparations for the US Open concluded with first-round exits from the Cincinnati Open and the Winston-Salem Open. However, he has a 30-11 record at the Challenger level, winning two titles from three finals.

Borges has 23 wins and losses each this season, with an even 11-11 record on hardcourts. His best result on the surface has been a semifinal showing at the ASB Classic. He made the fourth round of the US Open last year, and has reached the third round of every Major this year.

Ad

Holt made the second round of the US Open on his debut in 2022. His first-round win here remains one of his three career main draw wins at the ATP level. Borges' consistency at the Majors over the past year, along with their respective records this season, makes him the favorite to win this match.

Predicted winner: Nuno Borges

#2. Roberto Bautista Agut vs Jacob Fearnley

Roberto Bautista Agut at the Winston-Salem Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Bautista Agut has a 15-21 record this year, with a semifinal showing at Queen's Club being his best result. He also made the last eight in Hamburg and Mallorca. However, none of these results were on hardcourts. He has a 4-9 record on the surface, with two of those wins coming en route to the third round of the Cincinnati Open earlier this month.

Ad

In his first full season on the ATP Tour, Fearnley has compiled a 14-16 record so far. However, he has struggled on hardcourts as well, going 4-7 on the surface. He has also arrived at the US Open on a five-match losing streak. This will be his main draw debut in New York. He previously made the third round of the Australian Open and the French Open earlier this year.

Bautista Agut has a 16-11 record at the US Open, with a couple of fourth-round appearances in 2014 and 2015 being his best showcase at the tournament. He made the second round last year. Considering Fearnley's ongoing losing streak, the Spaniard will be expected to come out on top in their first career meeting.

Ad

Predicted winner: Roberto Bautista Agut

#3. Francisco Cerundolo vs Matteo Arnaldi

Cerundolo has compiled a 31-18 record for the season, with a 10-5 record on hardcourts. He reached the third round of the Australian Open, along with back-to-back quarterfinals at the Indian Wells Masters and the Miami Open. His preparations for the US Open took a hit when he was forced to retire during his fourth-round match at the Canadian Open. He then skipped the Cincinnati Open as well.

Ad

Arnaldi has 18 wins against 19 losses this season, with an even 11-11 record on hardcourts. A semifinal showing at the Delray Beach Open is the highlight of his season. He's currently on a three-match losing streak, starting from his third-round exit from the Canadian Open.

Despite his current form, Arnaldi could one-up Cerundolo in their first career encounter. The Italian has a 5-2 record at the US Open, reaching the fourth round on his debut in 2023 and the third round last year. Cerundolo, on the other hand, has a 2-3 record in New York. This will also be his first match since his injury scare in Canada, thus setting the stage for another early exit for the Argentine.

Ad

Predicted winner: Matteo Arnaldi

#4. Lorenzo Sonego vs Tristan Schoolkate

Lorenzo Sonego at the Winston-Salem Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

A quarterfinal showing at the Australian Open, along with a fourth-round finish at Wimbledon, are Sonego's highlights of the season. He hasn't won consecutive matches on hardcourts in the lead up to the US Open. His overall record for the year stands at 17-21, with his record on hardcourts standing at 11-12.

Ad

Schoolkate has a 5-6 record at the ATP level this year. He advanced to his first quarterfinal on the ATP Tour at last month's Los Cabos Open. He also won a couple of titles on the Challenger circuit. He reached the second round of the US Open on his debut last year.

Sonego has a 3-7 record at the season's final Major, never progressing beyond the second round so far. He lost in the first round last year. The Italian has stepped up his game on the biggest stages this year. While a deep run in New York seems a long way off, based on how they've performed this year, Sonego could win this contest at the very least.

Predicted winner: Lorenzo Sonego

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rohit Rohit is a journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in covering tennis. Having been with the company for three years, he has proven himself as a formidable force in the field. With a Master's degree in law, Rohit brings his analytical and research skills to the forefront as a journalist. He stays on top of the game by using social media platforms and never misses a match for on-court insights. He values giving credit where it's due, keeping his reporting fair and accurate.



At the outset of his career, Rohit found his niche in writing previews and SEO pieces and it's this expertise that continues to define his role at Sportskeeda. He is particularly proud of one article that garnered an impressive 750k views and surpassed his "wildest dreams." Rohit is not particularly fond of (GOAT) debates and it is one of the reasons why he left the legal world behind. He prefers to view players in "tiers," where they're all esteemed to an extent. However, if pressed to name favorites, he would choose Serena and Venus Williams. The Williams sisters' journey from humble beginnings to the pinnacle of tennis has been his greatest source of inspiration.



When he isn't busy making spot-on predictions about match outcomes, Rohit likes reading, particularly fantasy, sci-fi, and comics. As an X-Men fanatic, he's also passionate about board games and enjoys watching movies in his spare time. And don't be surprised if you catch him silently wishing to the tennis gods for the removal of ad scoring from doubles. Know More