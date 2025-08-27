US Open Day 4: Women's singles predictions ft. Taylor Townsend vs Jelena Ostapenko, Leylah Fernandez vs Elsa Jacquemot

The first three days of the US Open have been electric in New York. The top players on tour have set the tone for an exciting fortnight at the iconic Major.

Aryna Sabalenka and Jessica Pegula made a flawless start to their campaigns in the first round. The Belarusian is the defending champion and the top seed at the US Open this year.

Meanwhile, Jasmine Paolini and Belinda Bencic also passed their tests in the first round. The Swiss pro reached the semifinals of the Wimbledon Championships last month and will be eager to impress again in New York.

Without further ado, let's look at the line-up and predictions for Day Four of the US Open:

1) Barbora Krejcikova vs Moyuka Uchijima

First up, Barbora Krejcikova will take on Moyuka Uchijima in the second round of the US Open.

Krejcikova is a serious contender on tour. After a quarterfinal appearance in Eastbourne, she reached the fourth round of the Cincinnati Open last few. The Czech started her campaign in New York with a stunning win against Victoria Mboko, 6-3, 6-2.

Uchijima, meanwhile, has had an ordinary season this year. After early exits in Paris, Wimbledon, Cincinnati, and Montreal, the Japanese finally turned things around with a resilient performance in New York. She defeated Olga Danilovic in a close three-set bout, 7-6(2), 4-6, 7-6(9).

Krejcikova is still finding her peak potential after her return. She will face a sticky customer in the first round, but is most likely to come out on top.

Predicted Winner: Barbora Krejcikova.

2) Taylor Townsend vs Jelena Ostapenko

Next up, Taylor Townsend will face Jelena Ostapenko in the second round.

Townsend is the top draw on the women's doubles circuit. She's been decent on the singles tour as well, amassing a quarterfinal run in Washington and a third-round appearance in Cincinnati. The American started her campaign with a solid win against Antonia Ruzic, 6-4, 6-4.

Meanwhile, Jelena Ostapenko has had a good season so far. After a runner-up finish in Doha, she clinched the title in Stuttgart and reached the third round in Paris. The Latvian outclassed Wang Xiyu in the first round, 6-4, 6-3.

Both players like to keep the points short and depend on their heavy groundstrokes. Considering their record at Majors and results this year, Ostapenko is most likely to win this bout.

Predicted Winner: Jelena Ostapenko.

3) Liudimila Samsonova vs Priscilla Hon

Liudmila Samsonova will take on Priscilla Hon in the second round of the US Open.

Samsonova is a silent assassin on tour. After a runner-up finish in Strasbourg, she reached the semifinal in Berlin and the quarterfinal in London. The Russian started her campaign with a confident win against Yue Yuan, 2-6, 6-4, 6-4.

Priscilla Hon, on the other hand, has played most of her tennis on the ITF circuit this year. She's been clinical at the US Open so far, entering the main draw via the qualifiers and edging past Leolia Jeanjean in the first round. Hon defeated the French player in straight sets, 6-3, 7-5.

Samsonova has a dependable record at the Majors and should be able to solve this riddle in the second round.

Predicted Winner: Liudmila Samsonova.

4) Leylah Fernandez vs Elsa Jacquemot

Next up, Leylah Fernandez will square off against Elsa Jacquemot in the second round.

Fernandez silenced her critics with a much-needed title triumph in Washington. She also reached the last 16 in Monterrey, but lost to Rebecca Sramkova in three sets. The Canadian continued her rich vein of form by defeating Rebecca Marino in the first round in New York, 6-2, 6-1.

Elsa Jacquemot, meanwhile, is one of the most talented youngsters on tour. After a second-round exit in Wimbledon, she reached the quarterfinals of the Tennis in the Land event in Cleveland. The Frenchwoman started her campaign by breezing past Marie Bouzkova in the first round, 6-4, 6-3.

Jacquemot looks sharp on the main tour, but dealing with a former finalist in New York will be a tough ask. She will test the Canadian to the limits, but is most likely to come up short in the second round.

Predicted Winner: Leylah Fernandez.

