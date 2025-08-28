US Open Day 5: Women's singles predictions ft. Ashlyn Krueger vs Jaqueline Cristian, Renata Zarazua vs Diane Parry 

The first four days of the US Open have been hectic so far. The top players on tour are leaving it all on the court to make a strong impression on New York.

Coco Gauff survived a minor scare against Ajla Tomljanovic in the first round. She outlasted the Australian in a close three set bout, 6-4, 6-7(2), 7-5.

Meanwhile, Jelena Ostapenko was sent packing by Taylor Townsend in the second round. The Latvian was no match to the American's power, going down 7-5, 6-1.

With all to play for to enter the second week of the US Open, let's look at the line up and predictions for Day Five:

1) Ashlyn Krueger vs Jaqueline Cristian

Krueger at the 2025 US Open - Day 3 - Source: Getty

First up, Ashlyn Krueger will take on Jacqueline Cristian in the first round.

Krueger is quickly learning the trade on the women's tour. After quarterfinal runs in Brisbane and Adelaide, she secured a runner-up finish in the Abu Dhabi Open this year. The American started her campaign with a resilient three set win over Sofia Kenin in the first round, 5-7, 6-4, 6-2.

Cristian, meanwhile, has had a steady season this year. After a third round exit in Melbourne, she secured a runner-up finish in Rabat and reached the semifinals of the Lasi Open. The Romanian started her campaign with a brilliant win over Danielle Collins, 6-2, 6-0.

Both players have made confident starts to their campaigns in New York. Considering their skill set and results on hard courts this year, Krueger will have a great chance to enter the third round.

Predicted Winner: Ashlyn Krueger

2) Renata Zarazua vs Diane Parry

Zarazua at the 2025 US Open - Day 2 - Source: Getty

Next up, Renata Zarazua will square off against Diane Parry in the second round.

Zarazua stunned the New York crowd by defeating Madison Keys in the first round. Apart from second round exits in Melbourne and Wimbledon, she's hardly made a significant impact this year. The Mexican will be pleased with her performance and raring to go in the second round.

Parry, meanwhile, has been learning the craft for the past years at the highest level. She's had a mediocre season so far, amassing a third round exit in Wimbledon and a last 16 finish in Strasbourg.

Zarazua seems to be on a heater at the US Open. The Mexican should be able to use her defensive skills and find a way past Parry in the next round.

Predicted Winner: Renata Zarazua

3) Maria Sakkari vs Anna Bondar

Sakkari at the 2025 US Open - Day 2 - Source: Getty

Next up, Maria Sakkari will face Anna Bondar in the second round of the US Open.

Sakkari has yet to achieve a notable result this year. After a fourth round exit in Madrid, she reached the quarterfinals of Citi Open in Washington. The Greek pro started her campaign with a confident win against Tatjana Maria, 6-3, 6-2.

Anna Bondar, meanwhile, has worked relentlessly to make an impact this year. After a second round exit in Paris, she clinched the title in Wiesbaden (ITF W100) and secured a runner-up finish in Hamburg. The Hungarian stunned the 12th seed Elina Svitolina in the first round, 6-2, 6-4.

Bondar seems to be enjoying her tennis at the moment and is a sticky customer on tour. She will be up against an experienced campaigner, but should be able to upset the Greek in the second round.

Predicted Winner: Anna Bondar

4) Eva Lys vs Linda Noskova

Lys at the 2025 US Open - Day 3 - Source: Getty

Lastly, Eva Lys will square off against Linda Noskova in the second round.

Lys is starting to raise her level on the women's tour. After a fourth round exit in Melbourne, she reached the third round in Montreal and quaterfinals in Cleveland. The German began her campaign with a formidable win over Francesca Jones, 6-0, 7-5.

Meanwhile, Linda Noskova has had a quiet season so far. After a semifinal run in Abu Dhabi, she reached the fourth round at Wimbledon and scored a runner-up finish in Prague. The Czech held her nerve while dealing with Dalma Galfi in the first round, 6-4, 7-5.

Noskova has been more consistent than her opposite number and will be slight favorite to come out on top. Lys has the pedigree to present a tough challenge, but is mostly likely to come up short in the second round.

Predicted Winner: Eva Lys

