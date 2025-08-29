US Open Day 7: Men's singles predictions ft. Jannik Sinner vs Denis Shapovalov, Tommy Paul vs Alexander Bublik 

The action is starting to heat up at the 2025 US Open. With the first week coming to a close, players will be eager to enter the business end in New York.

Ben Shelton was forced to retire during his third-round match against Adrian Mannarino. He threw in the towel due to a shoulder concern and bid the local crowd an emotional goodbye in New York.

Meanwhile, Carlos Alcaraz and Jiri Lehecka are safely through to the fourth round. Alcaraz has yet to drop a set at the US Open.

With all to play for on Day Seven, let's look at the predictions and line-up for Saturday.

1) Lorenzo Musetti vs Flavio Cobolli

Musetti at the 2025 US Open - Day 5 - Source: Getty

First up, Lorenzo Musetti will take on compatriot Flavio Cobolli in the third round.

Musetti showed his class during the claycourt swing after a modest start to the season. He reached the semifinals of the French Open, but lost to Carlos Alcaraz in four sets. The Italian looks in scintillating form in New York, edging past Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard and David Goffin in the first two rounds.

Cobolli, on the other hand, has started to make big moves this year. Apart from title-winning runs in Hamburg and Bucharest, he reached the quarterfinals at Wimbledon. The Italian has been brilliant in New York, eliminating Francesco Passaro and Jenson Brooksby in the first two rounds.

Cobolli has shown his resilience with two five-set wins so far. His powerful groundstrokes and high tactical acumen could create problems for Musetti in the third round.

Predicted Winner: Flavio Cobolli

2) Alexander Zverev vs Felix Auger-Aliassime

Zverev at the 2025 US Open - Day 5 - Source: Getty

Next up, Alexander Zverev will take on Felix Auger-Aliassime in the third round.

Zverev is still chasing his first Major title on tour. After a runner-up finish in Melbourne, he clinched the title in Munich and also reached the final in Stuttgart. The German has outfoxed Jacob Fearnley and Alejandro Tabilo in the first two rounds.

Meanwhile, Auger-Aliassime has chipped in with good results so far. Apart from title-winning runs in Montpellier and Adelaide, he also reached the final in Dubai and the quartefinals in Cincinnati. The Canadian has eliminated Billy Harris and Roman Safiullin in the first two rounds.

Considering their record at the Majors and results this year, a close contest could be on the cards. If Zverev feels fresh, he should be able to dig deep and take this down.

Predicted Winner: Alexander Zverev

3) Jannik Sinner vs Denis Shapovalov

Sinner at the 2025 US Open - Day 5 - Source: Getty

Next up, Jannik Sinner will take on Denis Shapovalov in the third round.

Sinner is the man to beat on the men's tour. Apart from successful runs in Melbourne and Wimbledon, he also secured runner-up finishes in Paris and Rome. The Italian has hardly broken a sweat in New York, comfortably dealing with Vit Kopriva and Alexei Popyrin in the first two rounds.

Shapovalov, meanwhile, has silenced his critics with title-winning runs in Dallas and Los Cabos so far. He's been clinical in New York, eliminating Marton Fucsovics and Valentin Royer in the first two rounds. The Canadian has dropped one set at the US Open this week.

Sinner is not only the heavy favorite to win this bout, but also to claim the honors in New York. Despite Shapovalov's recent form, the Italian is most likely to come out on top.

Predicted Winner: Jannik Sinner

4) Andrey Rublev vs Coleman Wong

Rublev at the 2025 US Open - Day 5 - Source: Getty

Next up, Andrey Rublev will take on Coleman Wong in the third round.

Rublev has managed to win a title in Doha this year despite being out of form. He also reached the final in Hamburg, but lost to Flavio Cobolli in straight sets. The Russian has outfoxed Dino Prizmic and Tristan Boyer in the first two rounds.

On the other hand, Coleman Wong is back with another impressive run on the main tour. The youngster reached the third round in Miami this year and is now through to the last 32 in New York. He defeated Aleksandar Kovacevic in the first round and then brushed aside Adam Walton in the second.

Wong has been fantastic at the US Open after securing a main draw berth via the qualifiers. His steady all-around game and composed demeanor might just help upset the 15th seed in the third round.

Predicted Winner: Coleman Wong

5) Tommy Paul vs Alexander Bublik

Paul at the 2025 US Open - Day 5 - Source: Getty

Next up, Tommy Paul will face Alexander Bublik in the third round.

Paul has yet to register a statement result on the men's tour. After semifinal runs in Houston and Rome, he reached the quarterfinals in Paris and the third round in Cincinnati. The American defeated Elmer Moller in the first round and then outlasted Nuno Borges in the second.

On the other hand, Alexander Bublik has had a fabulous season so far. After a quarterfinal finish in Paris, he secured title-winning runs in Halle and Kitzbuhel. The Kazakh star continued his rich vein of form, breezing past Marin Cilic and Tristan Schoolkate in the first two rounds.

Bublik is starting to live up to his potential this year. He seems to be converting his half-chances and enjoying tennis at the highest level this year. Paul will have the electric crowd behind him in New York, but the Kazakh star will be tough to beat in the third round.

Predicted Winner: Alexander Bublik

