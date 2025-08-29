US Open Day 7: Women's singles predictions ft. Coco Gauff vs Magdalena Frech, Naomi Osaka vs Daria Kasatkina

The first week of the US Open has presented some entertaining matches so far. The top players on tour will be eager to continue their run in New York.

The top three seeds, Iga Swiatek, Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff are all through to the third round. Gauff started slow against Donna Vekic, but eventually outclassed the Croat in straight sets.

Meanwhile, four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka has also looked sharp in New York. The former World No. 1 has yet to drop a set and will be eager to maintain her clinical form.

Without further ado, let's look at the line-up and predictions for Day Seven at the US Open:

1) Iga Swiatek vs Anna Kalinskaya

Swiatek at the 2025 US Open - Day 5 - Source: Getty

Iga Swiatek will take on Anna Kalinskaya in the third round of the US Open.

Swiatek has found her A-game on tour in the last few months. After a dry spell since January, she clinched her first title this year at Wimbledon and followed up with another in Cincinnati. The Pole has cruised past Emiliano Arango and Suzan Lamens in the first two rounds.

Kalinskaya, meanwhile, raised her level after an ordinary season on grass. She secured a runner-up finish in Washington and reached the quarterfinals in Cincinnati. The Russian eliminated Clervie Ngounoue in the first round and Yulia Putintseva in the second.

The duo recently locked horns in Cincinnati, where Swiatek came out on top. The Pole had the answers to everything the Russian tried on court and is most likely to solve this riddle again in New York.

Predicted Winner: Iga Swiatek

2) Naomi Osaka vs Daria Kasatkina

Osaka at the 2025 US Open - Day 5 - Source: Getty

Next up, Naomi Osaka will face Daria Kasatkina in the third round.

Osaka is a former champion in New York. She's had a season filled with ups and downs, amassing runner-up finishes in Auckland and Montreal. The Japanese pro outfoxed Greet Minnen in the first round and then edged past Hailey Baptiste in the second.

Kasatkina, on the contrary, has had an average season so far. Apart from a quarterfinal run in Adelaide and a fourth-round exit in Paris, she hasn't made a telling contribution on tour. The Russian looks hungry in New York and has defeated Elena Gabriela Ruse and Kamilla Rakhimova in the first two rounds.

Considering their record at the US Open and results this year, Osaka will be a clear favorite to come out on top. If the former World No. 1 begins well, she is most likely to power through to the fourth round.

Predicted Winner: Naomi Osaka

3) Coco Gauff vs Magdalena Frech

Gauff at the 2025 US Open - Day 5 - Source: Getty

Next up, Coco Gauff will lock horns with Magdalena Frech in the third round.

Despite inconsistent performances this year, Gauff has captured a Major title at Roland Garros. She also reached the quarterfinals of the Cincinnati Open, but lost to Jasmine Paolini in three sets. The American has chalked up hard-fought wins over Ajla Tomljanovic and Donna Vekic in the first two rounds.

Meanwhile, Magdalena Frech has put in a solid shift this year. After third-round exits in Melbourne, Madrid and Rome, she reached the last 16 in Berlin and quarterfinals in Washington. The Pole defeated Talia Gibson and Peyton Stearns in the first two rounds in New York.

Gauff is one of the favorites to win this year and will be expected to take down the Pole in the third round. She will be brimming with confidence after a resilient start to her campaign in New York.

Predicted Winner: Coco Gauff

4) Karolina Muchova vs Linda Noskova

Muchova at the 2025 US Open - Day 5 - Source: Getty

Next up, Karolina Muchova will take on Linda Noskova in the third round.

Muchova is a former semifinalist at the US Open. Apart from a semifinal run in Dubai and a last-16 finish in Montreal, she hasn't made a valuable contribution on tour. The Czech started her campaign by cruising past Venus Williams and Sorana Cirstea in the first two rounds.

Meanwhile, Linda Noskova is one of the fastest learners on tour. After a semifinal run in Bad Homburg, she secured a runner-up finish in Prague and reached the quarterfinals in Monterrey. The Czech started her campaign with solid wins over Dalma Galfi and Eva Lys in the first two rounds.

Considering their results this year and record on hard courts, an even contest will be on the cards in the third round. Despite Muchova's experience at the Majors, Noskova's recent form will tilt the tie in her favour.

Predicted Winner: Linda Noskova

5) Diane Parry vs Marta Kostyuk

Lastly, Diane Parry will square off against Marta Kostyuk in the third round.

Parry is moving in the right direction on tour. She's had a modest season so far, garnering a third-round appearance in Wimbledon and a last-16 finish in Hamburg. The youngster has held her nerve to eliminate Petra Kvitova and Renata Zarazua in the first two rounds.

Kostyuk, meanwhile, has had a hot and cold season so far. After a six-match losing streak in the last few months, she reached the quarterfinals in Montreal. The Ukrainian looks determined to do well in New York, breezing past Katie Boulter and Zeynep Sonmez in the initial two rounds.

Kostyuk is the slight favourite on paper, considering her results in the past two years. She'll need to play out of her skin to outfox her stubborn opponent in the third round.

Predicted Winner: Marta Kostyuk

