Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

US Open final: Naomi Osaka makes history, Serena Williams accuses umpire

Suman Dey
ANALYST
News
75   //    09 Sep 2018, 09:54 IST

O
Osaka won the US Open beating the former Champion Serena Williams in straight sets.

What's the story?

Naomi Osaka becomes the first Japanese player to win a Grand Slam after she defeated her idol and former US Open Champion Serena Williams 6-2 6-4 in a tense counter in New York which saw Serena accusing the chair umpire of 'lies' and called him a 'thief' in the process.

In case you didn't know...

The Japanese made her first grand slam final against an opponent whom she admired growing up and knew from the word go that she has to be at her absolute best to have any chance of causing an upset. Osaka made her intention clear from the opening game of the match and never let Williams settle down to her useful self in the game.

Serena lost her temper in the process and walked up to the chair umpire, pointing at him as the crowd started booing in the direction of the former world number one. She even took it further extreme and accused him of being a thief and demanded an apology for his previous couple of violations. Ramos, the chair umpire had enough of Serena, and he penalized her for the next game leaving Osaka at 5-3 with just one game away from a first Grand Slam title.

The heart of the matter

Going into the final, Serena was the clear favorite to add another Grand Slam to her already rich collection of trophies. But things didn't go out as planned for the American. Osaka was aggressive throughout the match. Williams' made 13 unforced errors as Osaka broke for 2-1 and 4-1 leads on her way to the first set. Serena lost her way gradually in the match with heated arguments with the umpire and never looked like coming back.

What's next

Serena has now lost two back-to-back Grand Slam finals - Wimbledon and US Open which is sad, but that won't take anything away from the glorious things she has achieved in her career so far. She might need to regroup once again and chop and change some tactics for the next final that she plays. For Osaka however, this is her moment, one she will never forget this no matter how many slams she wins in her career. She would want to carry this momentum forward into the next year and add some more Grand Slams to her trophy cabinet.

Topics you might be interested in:
2018 US Open Serena Williams 2018 US Open Results
Suman Dey
ANALYST
A sports enthusiast and an avid follower of football. Since childhood I was encouraged to play cricket and in no time it became a hobby. Gradually I found interest in other sports also. Football is in my blood and I love the electrifying ambiance that surrounds it. I often watch the pre and post match analysis of a match and try to learn how to analyze a football game. The thing that intrigues me the most is that there are so many things happening behind the scenes that are oblivious to our naked eyes. The technological advancements that has been made are phenomenal. I like analyzing a game from a statistical point of view. Being a data guy myself , I am firm believer of providing insights through facts and data. Though a game is always unpredictable , analyzing it from different dimensions can provide some very interesting conclusions.
US Open 2018: Serena Williams vs Naomi Osaka final...
RELATED STORY
US Open 2018: Naomi Osaka creates history for Japan as...
RELATED STORY
US Open 2018: 5 things to know about first-time Grand...
RELATED STORY
US Open 2018: Serena Williams vs Anastasija Sevastova,...
RELATED STORY
Serena Williams vs Anastasija Sevastova: US Open...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Grand Slam victories of Serena Williams 
RELATED STORY
Osaka makes history amid extraordinary Serena umpire row
RELATED STORY
Serena shifts focus to Osaka after US Open final meltdown
RELATED STORY
Serena v Osaka: A statistical preview of the US Open final
RELATED STORY
Osaka apologises for defeating favourite Serena at US Open
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us