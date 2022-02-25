Qatar Open 2022: Maria Sakkari vs Iga Swiatek preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (6) Maria Sakkari vs (7) Iga Swiatek

Date: 25 February 2022

Tournament: Qatar Open

Round: Semifinals

Venue: Doha, Qatar

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt

Prize money: $2,331,698

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Maria Sakkari vs Iga Swiatek preview

Sixth seed Maria Sakkari will take on familiar foe Iga Swiatek in the semifinals of the 2022 Qatar Open on Friday. While Sakkari eased past Coco Gauff 6-3, 6-3, Swiatek upset top seed Aryna Sabalenka 6-2, 6-3 in the quarterfinals.

Maria Sakkari is into Doha fresh off her impressive run in St. Petersburg, where she finished as a finalist. The Greekwoman has carried her momentum into the Arab city and is yet to drop a set this week.

After beating young American Ann Li in the opening round, Sakkari prevailed over ninth seed Jessica Pegula. She further stopped the advance of precocious teenager Coco Gauff to make her second semifinal of the season.

Iga Swiatek in action at the 2022 Australian Open

Swiatek, meanwhile, is brimming with confidence after pulling off a comprehensive victory over top seed Aryna Sabalenka. The 2020 Roland Garros champion is into her third semifinal of the season, after making the last four in Adelaide and at the Australian Open.

The 20-year-old Pole, who is currently ranked No. 8 in the world, has a chance at cracking the top 5 rankings with the title this week. She has, however, never beaten Maria Sakkari before, let alone won a set against her. She will look to change that when she takes to court on Friday.

Maria Sakkari vs Iga Swiatek head-to-head

The duo have met thrice before with Maria Sakkari leading the head-to-head 3-0. She won their most recent encounter, which took place at the WTA Finals last year in straight sets.

Maria Sakkari vs Iga Swiatek prediction

Sakkari and Swiatek play high-octane tennis and use their heavy groundstrokes to push their opponents further behind the baseline. Swiatek's win over the hard-hitting Aryna Sabalenka is a testament to her ability to redirect pace and counterpunch effectively. Sakkari, on her part, has often failed to produce her best tennis towards the business end of tournaments, something she will look to avoid on Friday.

Maria Sakkari in action in Doha

The duo have been immaculate on serve this past week and haven't given their opponents too many break point opportunities. Swiatek, however, was particularly impressive on the return in her previous match against Sabalenka, converting seven of eight break points.

If the Pole stays assertive during elongated exchanges and maneuvers the ball around the court well, she should be able to grab her maiden win over the Greekwoman.

Prediction: Swiatek to win in three sets.

Edited by Keshav Gopalan